Scientists Scout Sub-Surface Settlement Sites on the Moon and Mars

posted by martyb on Thursday September 28, @05:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the may-be-safer-but-not-much-of-a-view dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Between the lack of air and the constant bombardment of radiation and micrometeorites, humans will need some serious shelter before we can feel at home on the Moon or Mars. While inflating or 3D printing our houses could be one way to pack light for the long trip, the most efficient method might just be to move into the natural shelter that's already there. Now astronomers have systematically analyzed possible lava tubes on the Moon and Mars, and found they may be just what Red Planet realtors are looking for.

Living underground is the easiest way to escape the harsh conditions of the lunar or Martian surface, and scientists have already found a few candidates. NASA has found hundreds of deep pits in the pock-marked rock of the Moon that could make good hidey-holes from the elements, and there's evidence of sprawling networks of lava tubes below the surface.

Don't they realize this has been proven to be a bad idea?

  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 28, @06:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 28, @06:15PM (#574467)

    Where is the flag? Show me a picture of the flag.

  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 28, @06:32PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 28, @06:32PM (#574473)

    Living underground is the easiest way to escape the harsh conditions of the lunar or Martian surface

    Doesn't help escaping the lower gravity though. Is there really enough gravity for long term settlers? Anyone doing any science to figure this out before we spend billions or even trillions going down this path?

    Or is it not actually about science and real progress but riding the gravy train?

  by bob_super (1357) on Thursday September 28, @06:37PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Thursday September 28, @06:37PM (#574476)

    Enjoy the ride, dear astronauts, because as soon as you land, you're stuck in a dusty cavern with 14-days nights and terrible internet latency.

    by Snow (1601) on Thursday September 28, @06:49PM

      by Snow (1601) on Thursday September 28, @06:49PM (#574478) Journal

      Yea, but think how many matches you could get on Tinder with that sweet moon selfie.

      I see your machu picchu and raise you the moon. Check. Mate.

