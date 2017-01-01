from the surge-in-sales-of-earplugs-and-scarves dept.
Researchers at the University of South Australia have developed drones that can remotely measure heart and breathing rates.
Image-processing systems combined with specially created algorithms allow the drones to detect vital signs in several people at once, while they are moving.
The drones could be deployed in nursing homes, on hospital wards and in war zones.
One expert said it could be "game-changing".
The system detects movements in human faces and necks in order to accurately source heart and breathing rates. In trials, the drones took measurements from a distance of three metres but could be advanced to take them from much further away.
"The drone will single out each person automatically and provide a trace for each individual as to where their heart rate and breathing rate is," said project supervisor Prof Javaan Chahl.
Hovering drones will be a welcome addition to emergency rooms and nursing homes.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snow on Thursday September 28, @07:02PM
Call me old fashioned... but maybe instead of having a drone buzzing down the hall and constantly requiring recharging, you could just mount it to a wall...
Drones are the new bluetooth. "Hey Bill, we've engineered this state of the art butt-plug. It has bluetooth so you can pair it to your car!"
"Amazing Jack! Think you could attach it to a drone though?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 28, @07:03PM (1 child)
Life detecting drones might be welcome somewhere else: on the battlefield.
Who would welcome such a development?
Ultimately, it will come down to shareholders interests of major defense contractors.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 28, @07:05PM
Right in the goddamn summary!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 28, @07:03PM
So ... using a camera, then. And, for convenience, mounting that camera on wheels would be safer and more durable than on a quadcopter...
But let's say "drones", because it gets more press, and an extra market: the crazy nuclear leaders want to know if the crowd really swoons when they start talking.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 28, @07:08PM
You won't be breathing for long once these shinigami drones start hovering over you.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 28, @07:11PM (1 child)
CELLDAR is radar for people, operates in passive mode scanning disturbances in ambient radiation or active mode using beamforming to penetrate the thickest concrete structures.
The system uses movement and breathing to track individuals. Everything is already being tracked anywhere within the range of a cellular tower.
Don't be an idiot. This is why elites say "privacy is dead".
Even police use portable RF based motion trackers to see through walls. It detects by breathing.
https://www.cnet.com/news/police-now-see-through-walls-and-know-if-youre-home/ [cnet.com]
There are many consumer grade medical devices which can track people through walls, aimed at monitoring elderly people.
http://witrack.csail.mit.edu/ [mit.edu]
https://www.xethru.com/blog/posts/non-contact-sensors-monitor-breathing-and-detect-presence-even-through-walls [xethru.com]
Just search, you'll find tons.
Similar tech is already deployed widescale across the world, and it has been weaponized.
Diathermy [wikipedia.org] (Heating people with Shortwave RF) can now be done remotely using Beam-forming: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBFsisCjpBk [youtube.com]
This is a covert weapon used against activists who investigate corruption. That's why conspiracy researchers wind up wearing foil hats.
Ahem: Wake Up Sheeple! (there, that ought to sew enough doubt that morons will dismiss this whole post rather than do any research whatsoever)
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by rigrig on Thursday September 28, @07:37PM
obligatory xkcd [xkcd.com]
No one remembers the singer.
Reply to This
Parent