from the printed-on-fun-backgrounds dept.
By adapting a technology used to build electronic components, researchers at the University of Michigan have developed a new way to manufacture medication. The technique could eventually allow hospitals, pharmacies and doctor's offices to print drugs on demand, mixing different medications into one easy-to-administer dose.
[...] This latest technique was adapted from organic vapor-jet printing, a method of manufacturing electronics by depositing fine crystals of a material onto a substrate surface. To print their medication, the Michigan researchers heated a powdered form of the active pharmaceutical ingredient until it evaporated, where it then combines with a heated inert gas. That mixture is then funnelled through a nozzle and deposited onto a chilled surface, where it cools to form a thin crystalline film.
[...] In the long run, the technique could also allow medications to be mixed and matched, before being printed on-site in pharmacies and hospitals onto a delivery device like a dissolvable strip or microneedle patch.
[...] The research was published in the journal Nature Communications.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 28, @11:52PM (1 child)
Seriously? Have the researchers from Michigan considered how likely it would be to be viable in the US?
Hospitals bill you $20 per aspirin pill. Manufacturers claim their stuff is expensive because it's hard to make and quality-control. You want to DIY print all-in-one pills from raw ingredients?
[insert fit of hysterical disbelief laughter here]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @12:52AM
Hospitals bill you $20 per aspirin pill
You are off by 10x. My mother was charged 200 per pill for the ones in her own purse.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @12:00AM
Tell you what, you can print several milligrams of it per strip.
Reply to This