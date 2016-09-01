A sex doll was so heavily molested by eager men it broke before anyone could actually use it. Or use it privately, anyway.

We're not entirely sure what happened to 'Samantha'. But its owner complained that the £3,000 robot was left "heavily soiled" after being exhibited at a tech fair.

Developer Sergi Santos, from Barcelona, Spain, says visitors to the Arts Electronica Festival in Linz treated the 'intelligent' sex doll "like barbarians", and added that two fingers were broken in the melee.

"The people mounted Samantha's breasts, her legs and arms," Sergi said. "Two fingers were broken. She was heavily soiled."

Sergi added that the robot had to be sent back in a parcel to Barcelona for repairs and cleaning after being left so filthy and broken by the never-ending male attention.

But said: "Samantha can endure a lot, she will pull through."