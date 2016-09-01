from the what-a-doll! dept.
A sex doll was so heavily molested by eager men it broke before anyone could actually use it. Or use it privately, anyway.
We're not entirely sure what happened to 'Samantha'. But its owner complained that the £3,000 robot was left "heavily soiled" after being exhibited at a tech fair.
Developer Sergi Santos, from Barcelona, Spain, says visitors to the Arts Electronica Festival in Linz treated the 'intelligent' sex doll "like barbarians", and added that two fingers were broken in the melee.
"The people mounted Samantha's breasts, her legs and arms," Sergi said. "Two fingers were broken. She was heavily soiled."
Sergi added that the robot had to be sent back in a parcel to Barcelona for repairs and cleaning after being left so filthy and broken by the never-ending male attention.
But said: "Samantha can endure a lot, she will pull through."
Not sure I could get a 3,000 pound robot up to my 3rd floor walk-up...
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday September 29, @01:14AM (4 children)
It is a doll people, not a robot. Who cares if it can parrot a few phrases, Tickle Me Elmo can do that and it is still a toy and having sex with it would be exactly as weird and wrong.
Our civilization is diseased.
(Score: 3, Touché) by unauthorized on Friday September 29, @01:26AM (2 children)
Damn kids and their sex dolls. Why in my days we used to go out and molest real women.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday September 29, @01:37AM (1 child)
We would go out and molest sheep...er, well, I read that was a thing.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday September 29, @02:10AM
You must have been the source of the joke about the difference between Mick Jagger and a Scottish shepherd: One says "Hey, you, get offa my cloud." The other says "Hey, MacCleod, ..."
(Score: 2) by Yog-Yogguth on Friday September 29, @02:21AM
I don't disagree, however people are weird, they have always been weird and will always continue to be weird.
Everyone (but hopefully not in this exact manner although it can for sure be much worse).
The only difference is about what. Perhaps? And maybe (hopefully) some choices are better than others but it might all be purely random rather than a choice and the outcomes for nearly identical input seem wildly divergent as well.
At least that's my current conclusion. Just 1 among about 8 billion thoughts or whatnot currently flowing through everyone alive right now.
And deciding how someone is weird is of course subjective as well. Sometimes one has to know someone for a long time to realize in what way they're weird, like perhaps how their judgment or world-view seems impaired or erroneous or whether (or how) they're sexual freaks and whatnot.
The older I get the more I'm amazed that there's anyone at all that stick together, procreate, and still stick together, or how there's any kind of rudimentary society to speak of at all, or how we ever got to the point of having technology and science, or how some decisions in history actually seem to have at least a tinge of rationality to them. Hmm on second thought forget that last one :D
It's a mad world (of lies if you ask me) and every time someone tries to fix it it gets a little worse, or so it appears.
I'm pretty sure this is why so many older people tune out, it takes a lot of stubbornness not to, maybe far too much effort and stamina and energy to be of any worth even for those who try.
And all that makes it incredibly impressive that most people still try to get along and do what they think is right (despite everyone pretty much disagreeing on what that would be precisely, at least if they think a lot about it) and don't give up.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Friday September 29, @01:49AM
There's a transition about halfway through this story (of a real person) that absolutely blew my mind: http://loveandradio.org/2016/09/a-girl-of-ivory/ [loveandradio.org]
