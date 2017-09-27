17/09/28/2118201 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday September 29, @02:39AM
from the flashback? dept.
Mysterious metal towers are popping up at local [NYC] tunnels, and soon they'll start appearing at bridges, too.
But even people on the MTA board in charge of the towers can't say why they're being used or what's in them, CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Jose Lugo said the tall metal towers quickly appeared up after the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel tolls booths came down.
"We don't really know what's the purpose of this," he told Carlin.
It's a $100 million MTA project shrouded in secrecy, with 18 of them for tunnels and bridges. So what are they exactly?
[...] [MTA Chairman] Lhota: "The base of these new pieces that are going up include whatever fiber optics are necessary for those Homeland Security items."
Z backscatter arrays?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @02:48AM
When you have "homeland security."
(Score: 4, Informative) by realDonaldTrump on Friday September 29, @02:55AM (1 child)
Trust me, you can get the Trump name on these expensive towers at a great rate. Call the Trump Organization at (212) 832-2000 and tell them Donald Sr. sent you.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday September 29, @03:30AM
Expensive? They look like a laughable bluff -- I mean, come on, they're wrapped in fucking chicken-wire. For all we know if could be a fucking chicken-coop or aviary with some floodlights on top. Now all somebody has to do is find a small optic and record what's inside, or just have somebody in the know see in themselves and describe what they saw.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday September 29, @03:03AM (1 child)
Anybody recognize the emitter/receiver configuration?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday September 29, @03:15AM
Looks more like optical/chemical detection rather than RF/microwave, possibly with some IMSI-catcher stuff in there. It smells all and can detect explosives, drugs, toxins, the smell of human fear, pirated software, and bootleg DVDs.
I have a weird tale of my own regarding weird shit on light posts. If I quit shitposting on Soylent, it means they got me. I am in good health, happy, with a very well-functioning vehicle, and have no plans whatsoever to commit self-harm.
Anyway, as of a few years ago, I started noticing cylindrical antenna radomes mounted on much of the street light posts. Going to look at one up-close with the naked eye revealed a yellow triangle of RF radiation warning as well as a coax (probably with n-type connector) feed from the cereal box-sized electronics enclosure to the antenna*.
One time, I saw a crew in a utility truck maintaining one. The company was called Liberty [Something], with the Liberty Bell as their logo, based out of Corona, CA. Looking at their website I noticed that military background was heavily emphasized in their job application -- much more than usual given that industry.
Now that is weird, you'd think with all the telecom experts here in San Diego you'd have a local firm (or the city itself) be maintaining those. IMSI catchers, perhaps? Like the ones found in DC by the security experts?
* Come-on, I know that at least one of you knows what that really is. What the hell are they?
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday September 29, @03:20AM (1 child)
If it is Z Backscatter designed to severely compromise the civil rights, and human rights, of American Citizens in a mass surveillance fashion, then bomb the fuck out them. Tire necklaces on steroids. Cut the fiber. Use our own lasers, whatever, to fuck them over from a distance. Mini drones with thermite burning through the equipment.
Whatever it takes to turn those things off. Under no circumstances should the government get to have a secret project like that in civilian areas. Area 51 is okay, where millions of commuters pass through is not.
If it really is some mass surveillance, I expect quite a backlash because there is no opt-out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @03:49AM
I hope there is a backlash, but I expect none. Because, terrorism! mumble mumble danger!
