Google and Levi's have designed a "smart jacket" with a touch-sensitive cuff that can control a smartphone:
More than a year after it was announced and two years after we first saw a demonstration of touch-sensitive fabric, the Levi's jacket with a smart sleeve is finally going on sale. I've been wearing this Levi's Commuter Trucker jacket for a few days now and it's very nice. It fits well and looks great. And by swiping or tapping the fabric on the left cuff, I have been able to control my smartphone.
Whether those things add up to a $350 value — the price of this jacket — is entirely a different question. It's targeted at people who commute by bike, and I think the only people beyond that target market are going to be a few techies and people who just really like jean jackets. It works with both Android and iPhone, by the way. A standard Levi's trucker jacket costs $148, though Levi's has been quick to point out that designer denim jackets can run well over $400. I'm no fashion critic, but I can tell you I'm impressed with the fit and look of this one.
When you talk to both Levi's and Google, they're very eager to tell a design story about this jacket, not just a technology story. It comes out of a partnership between the clothing company and a small division of Google dedicated to experimentation. We've seen lots of weird projects inside Google's ATAP, but most of them (like the ill-fated Project Ara) have ended up getting scuttled.
According to Google, the jacket can only be washed "up to" ten times:
This might be more of an interesting notion to think about if you watch the promotional video for the new piece of smart clothing as it's referenced as being washable as long as you remove the smart tag which connects to the fibers and to your phone through Bluetooth. This is also mentioned in the official blog post about the jacket when it was announced as being available this week, so you might think that removing the tag would be all that's needed, but if the wash limit is correct than[sic] any customers who pick this up might have to be a little more careful with what they spill on the jacket to ensure it stays as clean as possible.
It's also noted that the wash limit is merely "up to" ten times, with it being stated that the experience could vary from user to user, with various factors like wash cycle and usage playing a part in how many times the jacket can be washed.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday September 29, @12:53PM
What kind of mindless consumertard would even buy something like that?.... Oh, look is that a blue LED? Well, then it will sell like hotcakes.
Everyone these days wants to look like Tron or something. "That be T0rn, he fights for teh lusers"
I guess it is a step up from walmart t-shirts that look like an old rag after the first washing.
Does it automatically order a new jacket after the washlimit has been reached?
If you find a way to circumvent the washlimit will you be thrown in jail for DMCA violation?
Back To the Future Jacket voice: "Your jacket is now expired."
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday September 29, @12:56PM
I remember those from the 80s. Usually with a heavy metal band patch sewed on the back. A friend of mine had a nice Metallica one and another had a nice AC/DC one. That was back when Metallica played fast metal not oldie ballads, like early 80s.
I have not observed them coming back, from general people watching. Which makes it an interesting story.
Like most nostalgia products I'm not surprised that something that sold for $20 in 1985 to millions now sells for $400 to dozens, perhaps even hundreds.
I find it interesting that they used the technology to make normally washable clothes unwashable. I would think it would sell better to apply it to something normally unwashable. How about a nice clip on tie? They're usually not washable, have enough space to screen print the usual "play pause FF RW" icons for touch sensitivity, a little mass would help the tie hang properly instead of a Dilbert curl.
Another unwashable product that would fit the target market better would be a nice fedora. User could sweep along the brim of their hat to scroll thru their very trendy music, its kind of a niche band you've probably never heard of it.
