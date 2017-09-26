More than a year after it was announced and two years after we first saw a demonstration of touch-sensitive fabric, the Levi's jacket with a smart sleeve is finally going on sale. I've been wearing this Levi's Commuter Trucker jacket for a few days now and it's very nice. It fits well and looks great. And by swiping or tapping the fabric on the left cuff, I have been able to control my smartphone.

Whether those things add up to a $350 value — the price of this jacket — is entirely a different question. It's targeted at people who commute by bike, and I think the only people beyond that target market are going to be a few techies and people who just really like jean jackets. It works with both Android and iPhone, by the way. A standard Levi's trucker jacket costs $148, though Levi's has been quick to point out that designer denim jackets can run well over $400. I'm no fashion critic, but I can tell you I'm impressed with the fit and look of this one.

When you talk to both Levi's and Google, they're very eager to tell a design story about this jacket, not just a technology story. It comes out of a partnership between the clothing company and a small division of Google dedicated to experimentation. We've seen lots of weird projects inside Google's ATAP, but most of them (like the ill-fated Project Ara) have ended up getting scuttled.