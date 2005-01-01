Stories
Boeing Throws US$2 Million Behind Contest to Build Personal Flying Machine

posted by martyb on Friday September 29, @05:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the zoom!-zoom!-Whhirrrrrrr!-Oops!-Boom. dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

While a number of inventors have brought the idea of a jetpack closer to reality, with one even flying around the Statue of Liberty in a demonstration, the idea of personal flight remains a pipe dream for most of us. Boeing has had enough of the dreaming, and is putting up US$2 million in prize money to encourage bright ideas around building and designing an easy-to-use personal flying device.

The GoFly prize follows a similar blueprint to the XPrize competitions and the Hyperloop Global Challenge, in that it tasks anyone who is willing and able to come up with technological concepts that would move humanity forward in a big way. But rather than moon landings, artificial intelligence or pods that travel at the speed of sound, Boeing is chasing a dream that has crossed most minds at some point – the ability to fly from point A to point B entirely on your own.

Why not a lighter-than-air solution? A lot less risk of catastrophic failure.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @05:57AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @05:57AM (#574687)

    Here. [wikipedia.org]

    I'll take $2 in BTC, please.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @05:59AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @05:59AM (#574689)

      I meant US$2 million :-/

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday September 29, @06:08AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Friday September 29, @06:08AM (#574694)

    maybe the Boeing board wants to encourage more Darwin award contestants!

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday September 29, @06:10AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 29, @06:10AM (#574696)

    the ability to fly from point A to point B entirely on your own.

    Flying between the two points can be solved quite cheap.
    There may be some problems [theguardian.com] with landing [youtube.com], though.

