from the 15-miles-downhill,-both-ways? dept.
ESkate consists of a motorized wheel with a solid rubber tread, which a foot platform folds down from the inside of – that platform has three smaller unpowered stability wheels of its own. Users strap their feet in, wearing pretty much any type of shoe, then go.
There are actually three models to choose from, which have different battery capacities and motor sizes. The top-of-the-line Blizwheel Pro can go up to 15 mph (24 km/h) and has a maximum range of 15 miles per charge. It weighs 13 lb (6 kg) a pair.
Depending on the model, speed is wirelessly controlled via either a Bluetooth handheld remote, or a finger control in which bending the finger causes the rider to accelerate, and straightening it causes them to slow down. There's also a bracelet-style "dashboard" device that displays data such as current speed, mileage and remaining battery life.
Two words: electric disco.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday September 29, @07:38AM
Neat idea, but the whole point of small personal transportation devices is to be able to switch between riding the device and walking quickly. That's why Brompton bicycles and mini scooters are so popular: hop on and off at will, catch a bus and bring your ride in in less than 20 seconds. That's also why skates never caught on for that application: you have to change shoes to convert into a pedestrian.
Those things are essentially ginormous skates the user has to don and doff sitting down, with an extra bit that needs strapping on the wrist and finger. It doesn't look convenient at all.
