ESkate consists of a motorized wheel with a solid rubber tread, which a foot platform folds down from the inside of – that platform has three smaller unpowered stability wheels of its own. Users strap their feet in, wearing pretty much any type of shoe, then go.

There are actually three models to choose from, which have different battery capacities and motor sizes. The top-of-the-line Blizwheel Pro can go up to 15 mph (24 km/h) and has a maximum range of 15 miles per charge. It weighs 13 lb (6 kg) a pair.

Depending on the model, speed is wirelessly controlled via either a Bluetooth handheld remote, or a finger control in which bending the finger causes the rider to accelerate, and straightening it causes them to slow down. There's also a bracelet-style "dashboard" device that displays data such as current speed, mileage and remaining battery life.