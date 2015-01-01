Stories
Is Harvesting Energy from Evaporating Water a Serious Renewable Energy Prospect?

posted by martyb on Friday September 29, @08:51AM
Phoenix666 writes:

A recently published study estimates that up to 70 percent of the United States' electricity needs could be met through a newly devised system that harvests power from evaporation. This novel renewable power source uses bacterial spores to generate electricity and can sit on top of lakes and reservoirs.

Back in 2015, Ozgur Sahin and a team of scientists from Columbia University revealed an exciting new potential source of renewable energy. The team had created a way to generate energy from the natural process of evaporation using a certain type of bacterial spore. These spores expand and contract as they absorb evaporating moisture, and this oscillating motion could be harnessed to generate a small amount of power.

Where will we water ski?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @09:18AM

    They way we pollute our bodies of water we might as well use them for some good.

