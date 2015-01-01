17/09/29/0255249 story
from the Betteridges-asks-where-would-we-put-the-cables? dept.
A recently published study estimates that up to 70 percent of the United States' electricity needs could be met through a newly devised system that harvests power from evaporation. This novel renewable power source uses bacterial spores to generate electricity and can sit on top of lakes and reservoirs.
Back in 2015, Ozgur Sahin and a team of scientists from Columbia University revealed an exciting new potential source of renewable energy. The team had created a way to generate energy from the natural process of evaporation using a certain type of bacterial spore. These spores expand and contract as they absorb evaporating moisture, and this oscillating motion could be harnessed to generate a small amount of power.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @09:18AM
They way we pollute our bodies of water we might as well use them for some good.
