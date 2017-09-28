from the droning-on-and-on dept.
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/09/28/554340059/faa-restricts-drones-over-major-u-s-landmarks
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a new regulation restricting unauthorized drone operations over 10 Department of Interior sites, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore.
[...] The announcement says the action comes at "the request of U.S. national security and law enforcement agencies." It says it marks the first time the FAA has restricted drone flights over Interior Department landmarks, although many of the sites were covered by a National Park Service ban on drones issued in 2014.
But that ban pertained to "launching, landing or operating unmanned aircraft" in national parks. The FAA's announcement includes the airspace above parks and landmarks.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @04:40PM
Black. Erect. 🅳🅸🅲🅺 🅽🅸🅶🅶🅴🆁🆂.
Never fuckin old pussy.
Fuckin a lotta young pussy.
🅳🅸🅲🅺 🅽🅸🅶🅶🅴🆁🆂 gonna give ya dis monumental nigger dick up in yo cunt.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday September 29, @04:59PM
The list includes 5 dams and Mt Rushmore. Unless you have a giant >2m drone, you can't even scratch any of these.
If it is to protect the experience (yes!) or the public from mishaps (safety from idiots), frame it that way. Let's not pretend any of those 6 giant chunks of rock and concrete can have a "security" problem with drones.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday September 29, @05:07PM
Great, so the FAA has some new regulations. What are they going to do, however, when someone flies their drone over these sites anyway?
In short, what's the point of having regulations if you're not going to bother enforcing them? The FAA is already miserable at enforcing safety regulations on smaller aircraft operators.
Reply to This