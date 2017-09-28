Stories
EU Gives Facebook, Twitter Final Warning on Hate Speech

posted by Fnord666 on Friday September 29, @06:11PM
MrPlow writes:

Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies have been given an ultimatum by the European Union: rid your platforms of hate speech or face legal consequences.

European regulators have been pushing social media firms to remove racist and violent posts from their platforms in a timely manner for years. Their patience is running out.

Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and Google have all pledged to do more. In May 2016, they promised to review a majority of hate speech flagged by users within 24 hours and to remove any illegal content.

But the European Commission, EU's top regulator, said Thursday they are still failing to act fast enough. It said it would pass laws allowing the EU to impose punishments on companies that fail to act.

"The situation is not sustainable: in more than 28% of cases, it takes more than one week for online platforms to take down illegal content," said Mariya Gabriel, the EU's top official in charge of the digital economy and society.

The Commission said it will consider implementing new laws to tackle the problem if the online platforms fail to "take swift action over the coming months."

Source: http://money.cnn.com/2017/09/28/technology/hate-speech-facebook-twitter-europe/index.html

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday September 29, @06:43PM (2 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Friday September 29, @06:43PM (#574982)

    The first amendment and section 230 are US rules.
    US companies remember that when they go to China, yet they seem to conveniently forget when they go to Europe.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @06:47PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @06:47PM (#574984)

      But they're also subject to unconstitutional garbage in the US, such as NSLs. I guess the US can perhaps still claim to be the country that respects free speech the most, but there really is no winning here. What country is not a hopeless authoritarian shithole?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @06:49PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @06:49PM (#574985)

    Hate is not maladaptive. You descend from uncountably many generations of haters. Hate is in your DNA.

    Those you failed to hate were driven to extinction. They failed to pass on their DNA.

    If you don't hate, you will be replaced by those who do.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @06:57PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 29, @06:57PM (#574991)

      This illustrates the nature of Fermi's paradox.

