The U.S. will temporarily waive the requirements of the Jones Act for Puerto Rico. The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, also known as the Jones Act, requires goods shipped between U.S. ports to be carried using American vessels crewed by Americans:
The Trump administration said on Thursday that it would temporarily waive a century-old shipping law for Puerto Rico that officials there said was hindering disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Maria.
The waiver of the law, known as the Jones Act, comes as federal and local officials report more supplies trickling onto the increasingly desperate island. But the Trump administration remains under pressure to step up the recovery effort.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, announced the decision on Twitter on Thursday morning, saying that President Trump had authorized it after a request from Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló of Puerto Rico.
But the real problem for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico? A lack of truck drivers:
It's one thing to get supplies to Puerto Rico. But officials at the Department of Homeland Security, which administers FEMA, say moving goods around the island is the bigger challenge. Diesel is short. Drivers are scarce. And authorities say some roads are still impassable, although local officials dispute that explanation.
These containers were brought to the island by Crowley, a maritime shipping company. The company started unloading shipments on Saturday. By Friday, it will have received four ships, with a total of about 4,000 loaded crates. Crowley says it has more than 3,000 containers there now. That's just one shipping company, at one port. Several other ports are accepting shipments and stranded crates total an estimated 10,000. "This is food, this is water, this is medicine," says Vice President Jose Ayala, who notes a barge a day has arrived since the port opened on Saturday. "It has reached Puerto Rico. The problem is we can't get it on the shelves."
"Plenty of vessels can get cargo to the island," agrees Mark Miller, Crowley's vice president of communications. "But the real difficulty is getting the goods to the people via trucks."
FEMA: Puerto Rico situation has 'improved significantly'
(Score: 3, Interesting) by BK on Saturday September 30, @01:57AM (1 child)
Seems like waiving the Jones Act is publicity. The problem is there aren't enough Puerto Ricans willing (or able?) to to bring it from the ports. Why is that?
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 30, @02:22AM
They cite a lack of truck drivers. Thought they don't explicitly say so, I imagine trucks are also in short supply. Fuel is in short supply. Add those three factors together, and you have the typical mess to be expected after a disaster. Bear in mind that Puerto Rico in the best of times is not an especially wealthy island. Before the hurricanes they had enough trucks running most of the time to keep store shelves stocked. Take away a couple hundred trucks damaged, subtract a handful of drivers who evacuated with their families, then a bunch of other drivers still on the island who are dealing with personal emergencies.
What is probably needed are a couple hundred medium sized trucks from the mainland, with the drivers to operate them. Sounds like a job for the National Guard, if you ask me.
That other factor, impassable roads, sounds like another job for the NG.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday September 30, @02:16AM
We have a lot of shippers and a lot of people that work in the shipping industry that didn't want the Jones Act lifted, and we have a lot of ships out there right now. I decided to lift it, our shipping industry could lose a lot of money over this. A lot of money. Ultimately, the government of Puerto Rico will have to work with us to determine how this massive rebuilding effort, it will end up being the biggest ever, will be funded and organized, and what we will do with the tremendous amount of existing debt already on the island. #MAGA 🇺🇸
(Score: 1) by JustNiz on Saturday September 30, @02:25AM
Thats apparently what slashdot is for these days. Lets please keep this a tech news site and not go down the same slippery slope?
