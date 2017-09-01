17/09/29/1528240 story
posted by martyb on Saturday September 30, @01:13AM
from the what-will-break-the-camel's-back? dept.
The large accountancy firm Deloitte was hacked, losing client e-mails and files. The hackers had access inside the company's networks for months. Deloitte is doing its best to downplay the severity of this hack, but Bran [sic] Krebs reports that the hack "involves the compromise of all administrator accounts at the company as well as Deloitte's entire internal email system."
So far, the hackers haven't published all the data they stole.
If the data isn't published, then it's a for-profit hack, vs. a Wikileaks/Anonymous-style hack?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 30, @02:08AM
Inside access for months - but they want to downplay it? What is there to be downplayed? Deloitte was PWNED, and they weren't even smart enough to know it.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jmorris on Saturday September 30, @02:16AM
Everywhere we look now, competence is not found. Our civilization is going down folks, be prepared to duck and cover at a moments notice. These guys do security for other companies and they put their stuff in the cloud and didn't even use 2FA? That they put it in Azure is just bonus stupid and since that wasn't how they went down we will overlook that part.
