The large accountancy firm Deloitte was hacked, losing client e-mails and files. The hackers had access inside the company's networks for months. Deloitte is doing its best to downplay the severity of this hack, but Bran [sic] Krebs reports that the hack "involves the compromise of all administrator accounts at the company as well as Deloitte's entire internal email system."

So far, the hackers haven't published all the data they stole.