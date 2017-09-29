17/09/29/1532235 story
Canada is preparing to remove drunk canoeing as an impaired driving offence, ahead of its plans to legalize marijuana.
Currently the country's Criminal Code means that police hand out drunk driving charges to tipsy canoeists, according to The National Post.
At the moment offenders can continue to canoe, as that does not require a licence, but may face automatic driver's licence suspensions, steep fines, demerit points, ignition unlocking devices and vehicle impoundment.
