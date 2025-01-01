from the ban-gas-instead-of-passing-it dept.
France and the United Kingdom are doing it. So is India. And now one lawmaker would like California to follow their lead in phasing out gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles.
When the Legislature returns in January, Assemblyman Phil Ting plans to introduce a bill that would ban the sale of new cars fueled by internal-combustion engines after 2040. The San Francisco Democrat said it's essential to get California drivers into an electric fleet if the state is going to meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, since the transportation sector accounts for more than a third of all emissions.
"The market is moving this way. The entire world is moving this way," Ting said. "At some point you need to set a goal and put a line in the sand."
California already committed five years ago to putting 1.5 million "zero-emission vehicles," such as electric cars and plug-in hybrids, on the road by 2025. By that time, the state wants these cleaner models to account for 15 percent of all new car sales.
Could the hills surrounding Los Angeles one day become visible?
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Saturday September 30, @12:49PM
Yes, at some point we need to put a line in the sand! Everyone needs to pay another $5000+ for transportation in the state with the worst metro transportation. And fuck everyone that lives outside a city. Everything is great here if they can't afford a car in a rural area why aren't they forced to move to a city and live and work here? Everything is great here! Everything outside a city is just like a city, just worse! Never mind that automobile prices have been steadily ramping up due to safety and environmental laws. Everyone should be able to afford a $30,000 vehicle. If not, well shouldn't we have a UBI or a Vehicle Purchase Program, or can't they just take an uber everywhere or, I don't know, something?
