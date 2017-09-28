from the new-manhattan-project dept.
Google's 'Manhattan project': Home device with a screen to compete with Echo Show
Google generally doesn't do as well when it builds "follower" products — think Google Plus or Allo. But there are other examples where Google has excelled with later entries (e.g., AdWords, Maps). Right now, Google Home is a follower product seeking to break out of Amazon Echo's shadow.
[...] Amazon now has two devices with screens: Echo Show and the new Echo Spot. According to TechCrunch, Google is also working on a Home device with a touchscreen:
Two sources confirm to TechCrunch that the Google device has been internally codenamed "Manhattan" and will have a similar screen size to the 7-inch Echo Show. One source received info directly from a Google employee. Both sources say the device will offer YouTube, Google Assistant, Google Photos and video calling. It will also act as a smart hub that can control Nest and other smart home devices.
Previously: Google Pulls YouTube off of the Amazon Echo Show
Related Stories
The Amazon Echo Show is an Alexa-powered voice assistant product that includes a touchscreen and a camera. Google has pulled support for YouTube on the device:
Google's popular video-sharing site appears to have disappeared from Amazon's device due to a dispute over how YouTube should work on the Echo Show. According to Amazon, Google pulled support for YouTube on the Echo Show on Tuesday afternoon:
Google made a change today at around 3 pm. YouTube used to be available to our shared customers on Echo Show. As of this afternoon, Google has chosen to no longer make YouTube available on Echo Show, without explanation and without notification to customers. There is no technical reason for that decision, which is disappointing and hurts both of our customers.
But Google accused Amazon of breaking its rules on the way YouTube is presented, adding that talks between the two companies haven't yielded a solution.
We've been in negotiations with Amazon for a long time, working towards an agreement that provides great experiences for customers on both platforms. Amazon's implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience. We hope to be able to reach an agreement and resolve these issues soon.
The move is likely related to YouTube functionality desktop users are used [to] that is lacking from the Echo Show, including being able to share, recommend and comment on videos.
Also at The Verge.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Saturday September 30, @03:03PM (1 child)
I'm interested in a home device that has local STT (speech-to-text, which is what feeds everything else.) I don't want it going out on the net unless it has to go out on the net to do whatever it was asked to do.
My ten-year-old GPS in my car has local speech recognition. It's not great, but it works. Tech has advanced since then. So it can be done.
The best hope for this at present is Mycroft [github.com], not because it has local STT now, but because it is open. They've finally begun shipping, too.
(The actual Mycroft device site [mycroft.ai] appears to be down right now... hmmm. That's not good.)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 30, @03:39PM
So you want to get the text of what you are saying and send it to Google or a privacy-oriented search engine instead of sending voice snippets to Google/Amazon, right (assuming that the query can't be handled locally)?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 30, @03:43PM (1 child)
So does this involve sending a weapon of mass destruction into Amazon HQ in Seattle?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 30, @03:54PM
I have a feeling it will be a dud.
