posted by takyon on Sunday October 01, @02:45AM
from the funding-needed dept.
This week at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Adelaide, Australia, SpaceX CEO and Lead Designer Elon Musk will provide an update to his 2016 presentation regarding the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars.
(1)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday October 01, @03:18AM (2 children)
I understand the importance of establishing a human presence - so we can "do our things" but, when I read the article title I was thinking more along the lines of making Life interplanetary - like: microbes, plants, animals, and everything that it's going to take to make a sustainable ecosystem.
If I ever go to Mars, I sure as hell don't want to eat one kind of potato the whole time, and besides, the Irish have already demonstrated why that approach is a really bad idea.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday October 01, @04:06AM
You probably don't want to lay there in a shallow Frozen grave forever with no eco system to recycle your body either. People will have no choice but to become cannibals on Mars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @04:10AM
Yeah, the headline is dumb. A lot of people think life is already multi-planetary, if you consider all the planets around all the stars in all the galaxies.
