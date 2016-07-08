Stories
SpaceX: Making Life Multiplanetary

posted by takyon on Sunday October 01, @02:45AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

This week at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Adelaide, Australia, SpaceX CEO and Lead Designer Elon Musk will provide an update to his 2016 presentation regarding the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars.

Making Life Multiplanetary

Original Submission


SpaceX: Making Life Multiplanetary
  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday October 01, @03:18AM (2 children)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Sunday October 01, @03:18AM (#575459)

    I understand the importance of establishing a human presence - so we can "do our things" but, when I read the article title I was thinking more along the lines of making Life interplanetary - like: microbes, plants, animals, and everything that it's going to take to make a sustainable ecosystem.

    If I ever go to Mars, I sure as hell don't want to eat one kind of potato the whole time, and besides, the Irish have already demonstrated why that approach is a really bad idea.

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday October 01, @04:06AM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 01, @04:06AM (#575468) Journal

      You probably don't want to lay there in a shallow Frozen grave forever with no eco system to recycle your body either. People will have no choice but to become cannibals on Mars.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @04:10AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @04:10AM (#575471)

      Yeah, the headline is dumb. A lot of people think life is already multi-planetary, if you consider all the planets around all the stars in all the galaxies.

