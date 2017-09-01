from the web-embargo dept.
Bell, Canada's largest telecom company, has called on the government to support radical copyright and broadcast distribution reforms as part of the NAFTA renegotiation. Their proposals include the creation of a mandated website blocking system without judicial review overseen by the CRTC and the complete criminalization of copyright with criminal provisions attached to all commercial infringement. Bell also supports an overhaul of the current retransmission system for broadcasters, supporting a "consent model" that would either keep U.S. channels out of the Canadian market or dramatically increase their cost of access while maintaining simultaneous substitution.
Source: Bell Canada Calls for CRTC-Backed Website Blocking System and Complete Criminalization of Copyright in NAFTA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @06:21AM
See subject.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @06:36AM
Get rid of the TPP and then renegotiate NAFTA such that it basically becomes the TPP. No one will ever notice...
Reply to This