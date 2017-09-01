Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Bell Canada Calls for Adding Obligatory Website Blocking to NAFTA

posted by takyon on Sunday October 01, @06:15AM   Printer-friendly
from the web-embargo dept.
Digital Liberty Techonomics

canopic jug writes:

Bell, Canada's largest telecom company, has called on the government to support radical copyright and broadcast distribution reforms as part of the NAFTA renegotiation. Their proposals include the creation of a mandated website blocking system without judicial review overseen by the CRTC and the complete criminalization of copyright with criminal provisions attached to all commercial infringement. Bell also supports an overhaul of the current retransmission system for broadcasters, supporting a "consent model" that would either keep U.S. channels out of the Canadian market or dramatically increase their cost of access while maintaining simultaneous substitution.

Source: Bell Canada Calls for CRTC-Backed Website Blocking System and Complete Criminalization of Copyright in NAFTA

Original Submission


«  Bryan Lunduke Joins the W3C
Bell Canada Calls for Adding Obligatory Website Blocking to NAFTA | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @06:21AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @06:21AM (#575488)

    See subject.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @06:36AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @06:36AM (#575489)

    Get rid of the TPP and then renegotiate NAFTA such that it basically becomes the TPP. No one will ever notice...

(1)