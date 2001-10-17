Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Reducing Antimicrobial Use in Food Animals

posted by martyb on Sunday October 01, @04:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the chew-on-this dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

The large and expanding use of antimicrobials in livestock, a consequence of growing global demand for animal protein, is of considerable concern in light of the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Use of antimicrobials in animals has been linked to drug-resistant infections in animals (1) and humans (2). In September 2016, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly recognized the inappropriate use of antimicrobials in animals as a leading cause of rising AMR. In September 2018, the interagency group established by the UN Secretary General will report on progress in the global response to AMR, including antimicrobial consumption in animals. We provide a baseline to monitor efforts to reduce antimicrobial use and assess how three global policies might curb antimicrobial consumption in food animal production: (i) enforcing global regulations to cap antimicrobial use, (ii) adherence to nutritional guidelines leading to reduced meat consumption, and (iii) imposing a global user fee on veterinary antimicrobial use.

Good thing we've moved on to eating insects.

Original Submission


«  Amazon Increases Production Spending for 2018, Developing 3 New Sci-Fi Series
Reducing Antimicrobial Use in Food Animals | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @05:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @05:43PM (#575618)

              🅳🅸🅲🅺 🅽🅸🅶🅶🅴🆁🆂.
      🅳🅸🅲🅺 🅳🅸🅲🅺 🅳🅸🅲🅺 🅳🅸🅲🅺 🅽🅸🅶🅶🅴🆁🆂.

            No old pussy.

            Yes young pussy.

            🅳🅸🅲🅺 🅽🅸🅶🅶🅴🆁🆂

            Reply to This

    Post Comment

(1)