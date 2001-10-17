Stories
Should Scientists Be Posting Their Work Online Before Peer Review?

posted by martyb on Sunday October 01, @11:44PM   Printer-friendly
from the scientific-skirmishes dept.
Science

AnonTechie writes:

Earlier this month, when the biotech firm Human Longevity published a controversial paper claiming that it could predict what a person looks like based on only a teeny bit of DNA, it was just a little over a week before a second paper was published discrediting it as flawed and false. The lightening[sic] speed with which the rebuttal was delivered was thanks to bioRxiv, a server where scientists can publish pre-prints of papers before they have gone through the lengthy peer-review process. It took only four more days before a rebuttal to the rebuttal was up on bioRxiv, too.

This tit-for-tat biological warfare was only the latest in a series of scientific kerfuffles that have played out on pre-print servers like bioRxiv. In a piece that examines the boom of biology pre-prints, Science questions their impact on the field. In a time when a scandal can unfold and resolve in a single day's news cycle, pre-prints can lead to science feuds that go viral, unfolding without the oversight of peer-review at a rapid speed.

"Such online squabbles could leave the public bewildered and erode trust in scientists," Science argued. Many within the scientific community agree.

[Source Article (PDF)]: THE PREPRINT DILEMMA

What do you think ??

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by gringer on Sunday October 01, @11:56PM (1 child)

    by gringer (962) on Sunday October 01, @11:56PM (#575712)

    Yes.

    I've had one research collaborator who submitted a paper for review, got it delayed, then was research-sniped by another lab who published curiously-similar work to what they had submitted in their paper. Telling people early about your research makes it better; telling people early and publicly about your research makes it a lot more difficult for other researchers to claim that they were the first to have the idea.

    • (Score: 2) by melikamp on Monday October 02, @12:54AM

      by melikamp (1886) on Monday October 02, @12:54AM (#575725) Journal
      These are all good points, and I think this is may be even something to be encouraged, but it's pretty clear to me this should be author's choice. There are different kinds of peer review, and different opinions about their relative efficacy. There are some total wierdos, like yours truly, who think that in many cases a wiki is all peer review a study needs. I mean, Alice posts a white paper draft on a dedicated, web-facing wiki, Bob and Cindy post a few comments, Alice posts a few edited versions, mission accomplished. In math this can definitely work very well in most cases. But I don't see any reason to strong-arm anyone into that model, or even encourage it. Doesn't work so well for fields where you kind of want a discrete review, in order to establish a claim to discovery, astronomy comes to mind.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @11:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @11:56PM (#575714)

    Besides, they already put the paper up at the Cornell archive, don't they?

  • (Score: 2) by BK on Monday October 02, @12:58AM

    by BK (4868) on Monday October 02, @12:58AM (#575729)

    This presupposes that there is any trust in scientists.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 02, @01:03AM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Monday October 02, @01:03AM (#575730) Journal

    If it's out in the open, anybody can review it.

