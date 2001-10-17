from the Bow-Wow-Meow-Squeak! dept.
The recent popularity of "designer" dogs, cats, micro-pigs and other pets may seem to suggest that pet keeping is no more than a fad. Indeed, it is often assumed that pets are a Western affectation, a weird relic of the working animals kept by communities of the past.
About half of the households in Britain alone include some kind of pet; roughly 10m of those are dogs while cats make up another 10m. Pets cost time and money, and nowadays bring little in the way of material benefits. But during the 2008 financial crisis, spending on pets remained almost unaffected, which suggests that for most owners pets are not a luxury but an integral and deeply loved part of the family.
Some people are into pets, however, while others simply aren't interested. Why is this the case? It is highly probable that our desire for the company of animals actually goes back tens of thousands of years and has played an important part in our evolution. If so, then genetics might help explain why a love of animals is something some people just don't get.
[...] The pet-keeping habit often runs in families: this was once ascribed to children coming to imitate their parents' lifestyles when they leave home, but recent research has suggested that it also has a genetic basis. Some people, whatever their upbringing, seem predisposed to seek out the company of animals, others less so.
Is the desire to keep pets really hard-wired in our DNA?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @12:26PM
You stick an animal into some little cage and sometimes feed it with whatever industrial commercial crap. Never gets any exercise or to do the things the species does in nature. Maybe its bred so far away from the original animal possibly for esthetical purposes that its sick from get go and will limp through its miserable life or have difficulties breathing... Will it ever see the sun light? Will it ever feel the rain and the wind? Make any decisions for itself? Tough love.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @12:42PM (1 child)
When I was a kid (1950s/1960s), my parents installed a cat door and we had a series of cats that could go in and out as they pleased. There was several acres of undeveloped property adjacent, so plenty of room to roam. Of course the easy access meant that every now and then the cat would bring in a mouse or bird, we always assumed it was either a gift to us, or perhaps a display of ego by the mighty hunter.
My current location doesn't have undeveloped property for a cat to roam, so I don't have any pets now.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Sunday October 01, @01:01PM
If you live in a separate house that has at least a garden, it's a fine environment for a cat (as there'll be many other gardens in the neighbourhood — fences are mere decoration, and keep lesser critters confined). On the other hand, keeping a cat in an apartment building is animal cruelty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, @01:06PM
Every single home that involves pets is filthy.
What's that? You have a dog and your house is perfectly clean? No, it is not; your house is filthy—you're just oblivious.
Perhaps people who can maintain their health even in animal squalor are more likely to succeed in propagating their genes; hence, people are attracted to living with (and therefore living like) animals have had a genetic advantage.
Also, dealing with an animal prepares one to deal with children, who are pretty much just as messy as the lower forms of life that people call pets.
