from the playing-board-games dept.
In a move that has not amused some of the company's investors and board members, Uber's former CEO Travis Kalanick has appointed two new members to Uber's board. The move has been described as a "power play":
Kalanick said in an announcement late Friday that he had appointed Ursula Burns, Xerox Corp.'s former CEO, and John Thain, the ex-Merrill Lynch chief, to the startup's board. Uber challenged the appointments, calling them "a complete surprise."
The former CEO is defending himself against a lawsuit brought by Uber's largest shareholder, Benchmark, over his authority to fill the two board seats. Kalanick says he controls three of the company's eleven board seats. Benchmark is suing Kalanick for fraud and has asked him to relinquish control of board positions. The suit is in private arbitration.
Kalanick resigned as CEO on June 20 after Benchmark and a group of early investors asked him to step down. Uber's board has been rife with infighting and underwent a contentious process to select former Expedia Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi as its new chief.
"I am appointing these seats now in light of a recent board proposal to dramatically restructure the board and significantly alter the company's voting rights," Kalanick said in a statement emailed to Bloomberg. "It is therefore essential that the full board be in place for proper deliberation to occur, especially with such experienced board members as Ursula and John."
Also at NYT, TechCrunch, Recode, and WSJ.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 02, @05:07AM (3 children)
... when did you say the next season of Dallas [wikipedia.org] is scheduled?
(in other words, why should I give even the smallest fick possible about Uber coprorate in-fights?)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 02, @05:13AM (1 child)
It's a Silicon Valley power struggle. The same firm that wants to oust Kalanick thinks Uber will be worth over $100 billion [techcrunch.com] soon. Forget Dallas, maybe Mike Judge will write it into a Silicon Valley [wikipedia.org] script.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 02, @05:25AM
Why bother? I mean, I saw essentially all the same stuff (just a different shit flavor) back in 1970-80-ies.
I reckon once is enough, I have less life-time now than I had then.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:38AM
I think the whole story is a good reminder of the dangers of 'investors' for everybody looking to startup their own businesses. Travis brought Uber from a 'yeah, whatever man' to a worldwide business that's not only reshaped transportation forever but also shown the viability of at least semi-decentralized organizations sparking the creation of countless 'the uber of x' clones. And in reward, he was ousted from his company, by the investors he brought on in a good will effort to expand the company and help make everybody a bit wealthier in the process. Never give away majority control of your company - if you do, it's not a question of if but when it will be taken away from you.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:35AM
Travis Kalanick could use a High colonic [highcolonic.org].
Reply to This