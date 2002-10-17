from the deal++ dept.
Monty Hall, Co-Creator and Host of 'Let's Make a Deal,' Dies at 96
Monty Hall, the genial host and co-creator of "Let's Make a Deal," the game show on which contestants in outlandish costumes shriek and leap at the chance to see if they will win the big prize or the booby prize behind door No. 3, died at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday. He was 96.
[...] "Let's Make a Deal" became such a pop-culture phenomenon that it gave birth to a well-known brain-twister in probability, called "the Monty Hall Problem." This thought experiment involves three doors, two goats and a coveted prize and leads to a counterintuitive solution.
[...] Mr. Hall had his proud moments as well. In 1973 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1988, Mr. Hall, who was born in Canada, was named to the Order of Canada by that country's government in recognition of the millions he had raised for a host of charities. In 2013 he was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys.
The Monty Hall problem:
Suppose you're on a game show, and you're given the choice of three doors: Behind one door is a car; behind the others, goats. You pick a door, say No. 1, and the host, who knows what's behind the doors, opens another door, say No. 3, which has a goat. He then says to you, "Do you want to pick door No. 2?" Is it to your advantage to switch your choice?
Vos Savant's response was that the contestant should switch to the other door. Under the standard assumptions, contestants who switch have a 2/3 chance of winning the car, while contestants who stick to their initial choice have only a 1/3 chance. [...] Many readers of vos Savant's column refused to believe switching is beneficial despite her explanation. After the problem appeared in Parade, approximately 10,000 readers, including nearly 1,000 with PhDs, wrote to the magazine, most of them claiming vos Savant was wrong. Even when given explanations, simulations, and formal mathematical proofs, many people still do not accept that switching is the best strategy (vos Savant 1991a). Paul Erdős, one of the most prolific mathematicians in history, remained unconvinced until he was shown a computer simulation demonstrating the predicted result.
(Score: 3, Funny) by crafoo on Monday October 02, @01:25PM (4 children)
It's only difficult for people to understand because this is the 3 door version of the question.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Monday October 02, @01:30PM
i mod'd funny. Did this in grad school...
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday October 02, @01:56PM (1 child)
Modded as funny but the 3 doors is the lowest odds of winning at merely 2/3 but with more doors the odds of winning approach 100% if you switch.
For example lets play "Guess VLM's credit card number" which is a 16 digit number.
The odds of you guessing it off the top of yer head are essentially zero, or more realistically 1 in 1e16. The actual ratio is much larger because the first 4 digits are the bank and there are or used to be checksum algos for the remaining 12 digits. Also I have more than one CC. For the sake of numerical simplicity we will assume my CC number is a single 16 digit random number for the remainder of the analysis.
Monty "helps out" by providing you a list of (1e16 - 2) sixteen digit card number that are definitely not VLM's credit card number. That means there's two numbers left, the one you picked with 1 in 1e16 odds of getting it right, and the other number, which has odds of (1 - 1/1e16) odds of actually being my credit card number. Hmm, 1/1e16 or (1 - 1/1e16) which is bigger? You should always switch, only 1 in 1e16 trials will your first guess be my actual credit card number.
Or you could play the age guess or weight guess or partner count guessing game. I'll pick a number. 42. Some magical oracle crosses off every wrong number except for my first guess, 42, and, of course, the real answer. Should I switch to the remaining not crossed off number, the one that is my CC number with odds of only 99.99999999999999% of being correct?
This is a typical intelligence test fail WRT Marilyn Voss and her column etc. IQ is really good at testing raw processing horsepower, which ends up correlating well with all kinds of measures of success in life, etc. IQ is not a trivia contest, and this door puzzle is mere statistical algorithm trivia. If you know the algo its an easy puzzle, if you don't, well best of luck to ya. There are a lot of people born before mathematical algorithm innovation X, Y, or Z that were indeed IQ smart but didn't know various pieces of trivia like an algorithm invented long after their lifespan ended. Like the difference between a historian good at analysis and a historian good at memorizing trivia, and mistakenly (perhaps intentionally to muddy the waters?) claiming both have a high IQ or are "smart".
Its also a good troll topic. Trolling wasn't invented on 4chan last week. People been doing stuff like that, using stuff like the door puzzle, for millennia, most likely. Its a good troll topic because people who don't know the analysis algorithm can get all agitated by this puzzle quite easily.
(Score: 3, Funny) by VLM on Monday October 02, @02:01PM
Correction, there's IQ, trivia knowledge, and blood caffeine level, and a small value for the latter leads to weird post editing mistakes.
Now given a first mostly random guess of which SN post is post, and a giant shitload of corrections that eliminate almost all the other posts, leaving your first guess, and one other post not marked as Fed up editing, should you switch your vote for well edited post to the other post? Yes statistically that will ALWAYS be the better edited post. Especially if your first guess was one of my "low caffeine level" posts.
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Monday October 02, @02:30PM
Nah. If Erdős didn't spot the "N doors as N->infinity" case then it ain't gonna convince the great unwashed. Even if there are N doors - I pick one, Monty reveals a goat, there are N-1 doors left, so the probability of the car being behind any of the doors -including the one I picked - is 1/(N-1) - right? Actually, that is a true statement - its what you'd get if you picked again at random - its just not the correct answer to the question being asked.
The first tricky bit is realising that - unless you act on the new information Monty is giving you - the first door you choose will never have anything other than a 1/N chance of winning, however many goats Monty reveals. The second tricky bit is realising that - because the total probability must be 1 - the probability for every other door must go up every time Monty reveals a goat. The "paradox" is, how can the universe distinguish between you forgetting what has gone before and picking again at random (prob of winning: 1/(N-1) ) and "switching" doors (prob of winning: ( 1 - 1/N)/(N-2) or whatever)
The whole thing is grist to the mill of whether probabilities have any meaning beyond predicting the outcome of a significant number of trials - here the "individual" case is so abstract and meaningless that it turns the problem into some sort of Schroedinger's Goat mindfuck. The thing that clarified it for me was not the result of doing a computer simulation, but simply trying to write one and being forced to think "what happens when X people do this?" which rapidly leads to "hey, this is a stupid question because the two cases are completely different". You have to assume that either everybody switches, or nobody switches, and in the last case you have a couple of lines of dead code.
Oh, PS, Obligatory XKCD [xkcd.com]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @01:52PM (2 children)
I think we desperately need a new terminology to use that more explicitly/emphatically includes what you are conditioning on. Picking one out of three doors is totally different from picking one, then the host telling you one of three is the wrong answer, then picking another one. Also, it is no surprise so many PhDs can't figure this out if you see the statistics usage in academic journals. It is pitiful, and has been for many years.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday October 02, @02:14PM
Yep I thought the second pick had a 1/2 prob but I can see why it is 2/3 in retrospect. Still better than 1/3 of the first pick.
So, it is obvious which is the best choice, namely blackmailing the meatbag who knows where the prize is.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday October 02, @02:19PM
Depends on area of study. Its kinda sorta vaguely cross eyed cousin of how not to do a zero knowledge proof / protocol. So a crypto guy interested in algos that prevent double spending of digital currency tokens would immediately detect a certain known flavor to the door puzzle, but joe6pack the rando liberal arts professor is just going to WTF at the whole thing.
There's also a "tit for tat" algorithm, which is infinitely less sexy than the name might imply, where one of the multiple exchanges involving an oracle giving one side a crapton of free true information, distorts the balance of that algo pretty intensely, so even before you run the analysis numerically it should smell badly of not being even equal odds.
Oh you guess, roughly 1% of "crypto people" are fooled by the door algo. Now I'll prove for sure the percentage isn't over 2%, although the details are too complicated to fit in the margin of this SN post. Given that new data, do you think you'll have better odds switching to and opening the door for 0% of crypto people being fooled? I mean it couldda been any integer from 0 to 100 percent, originally, right?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Monday October 02, @02:05PM
S.Peter opens a gate for the second time, and a red guy with the face of a goat is there saying "Good fucking choice, mr. Hall! now you know how your guests felt all these years!"
