I'm about to move and at my new address I'd like to start out more secured against my ISP and doxers/stalkers. Basically I think I should use a VPN/VPS for personal related traffic (email, shopping), another VPN/VPS for online communities, and then regular net access for random browsing (is all that overkill?). There's been articles in the past about VPN providers (feel free to recommend someone), but there's less about how to configure your network and computer to use them. I'd prefer to be able to use all three at once, but I've heard most people recommend configuring their routers to a single VPN to prevent leakage. But then one company could be logging all your traffic again or it would be easy to forget to switch to/from the VPNs. Is that necessary? Is there Linux-based software which completely restricts applications to certain networks or is that something I should manually setup through iptables and /etc network scripts? My primary OS is LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) and my current router runs DD-WRT, though that might change with the new ISP.

In summary, what's a good strategy to keep the different parts of your online life segregated from each other other than simply using different user names?

Thanks for your insights.