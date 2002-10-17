The Alphabet Inc. company next month will begin offering a service called the Advanced Protection Program that places a collection of features onto accounts such as email, including a new block on third-party applications from accessing data. The program would effectively replace the need to use two-factor authentication to protect accounts with a pair of physical security keys. The company plans to market the product to corporate executives, politicians and others with heightened security concerns, these people said.

The Gmail messages of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign chairman, were famously hacked last year, along with the databases of the Democratic National Committee. Podesta met with the House Intelligence Committee in June to discuss the hack.

[...] The new service will block all third-party programs from accessing a user's emails or files stored on Google Drive, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the product isn't yet public. The program will be updated with new features to protect user data on an on-going basis.