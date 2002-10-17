Apple ditched the headphone jack on the iPhone with the iPhone 7. The company's latest and greatest iPhones, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X also don't have the headphone jack. The only way of listening to music on Apple's newest iPhones is to use a wireless headphone or use the lightning connector on the phone. But if you are charging your phone and want to listen to music with your wired headphones on the iPhone at the same time, that's obviously not possible.

Apple already sells a $39 dongle that lets you charge your phone and listen to music via a lightning connector at the same time, and it's now selling a new dongle that'll let you use a 3.5mm headphone jack instead. The Verge reports that Belkin has released a new version of its Rockstar adapter for the iPhone which lets you charge your phone via a lightning connector and listen to music via a 3.5mm headphone jack at the same time for $34.95.