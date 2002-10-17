from the Only-$10-per-millimeter! dept.
There's a new dongle in Apple land:
Apple ditched the headphone jack on the iPhone with the iPhone 7. The company's latest and greatest iPhones, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X also don't have the headphone jack. The only way of listening to music on Apple's newest iPhones is to use a wireless headphone or use the lightning connector on the phone. But if you are charging your phone and want to listen to music with your wired headphones on the iPhone at the same time, that's obviously not possible.
Apple already sells a $39 dongle that lets you charge your phone and listen to music via a lightning connector at the same time, and it's now selling a new dongle that'll let you use a 3.5mm headphone jack instead. The Verge reports that Belkin has released a new version of its Rockstar adapter for the iPhone which lets you charge your phone via a lightning connector and listen to music via a 3.5mm headphone jack at the same time for $34.95.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @10:38PM
LOL.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday October 02, @10:53PM (3 children)
When I'm shopping for a phone the top 2 things are: 1) can I add an SDCC card; and 2) does it have a headphone jack.
Those are 2 things I use all the time, take one out and your phone is useless to me.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday October 02, @11:24PM
SDCC [sdccblog.com] on a card? Wow, the future's amazing. But yeah, both of those can be gating factors.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday October 02, @11:34PM (1 child)
Don't forget about a removable battery! Good for for ease of replacement, spares, and security. I think LG is the only mainstream phone maker still producing such a phone.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday October 02, @11:45PM
My Lumia 950 also has a removable battery. I used a phone with a built-in battery once. Never again if I can possibly avoid it.
I mean, it was a solid phone and I quite liked it. Until the battery bloated it apart. :(
(Score: 4, Insightful) by requerdanos on Monday October 02, @10:58PM
So, basically, a minor inconvenience is replaced here by a different minor inconvenience that is less inconvenient in some ways (charge+listen to your DRM totem at the same time) and more inconvenient in others ($35 + must keep up with a dongle).
But this time, the Devil's not in the details, but rather the elephant in the room: The iPhone is a closed-proprietary privacy-removing device that prevents your installing free software via aggressive DRM. It's a non-starter on multiple fronts, by deliberate policy and design, for anyone concerned about these issues, and I'd expect to find more people concerned here than in the general public.
Even Stallman's list of dozens of Reasons Not To Use Apple [stallman.org] doesn't even give a mention to minor headphone inconveniences.
