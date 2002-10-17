Stories
Tesla: World's Biggest Battery Half-Built

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 03, @01:26AM   Printer-friendly
from the follows-highly-charged-negotiations dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Tesla has reached the half-way point in its plan to build the world's biggest battery, in South Australia.

The plan to build the 100MW (129MWh) lithium battery grew out of a Twitter bet between Tesla boss Elon Musk and Australian software entrepreneur Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Mr Musk said Tesla would build the wind-charged battery in 100 days or the state would not have to pay for it.

[...] Tesla has given itself a good chance of hitting the self-imposed deadline because construction of the battery began long before the clock started counting down.

The official countdown to the end of the 100-day deadline commenced on 30 September, after the project was given approval by Australian energy regulators.

Mr Musk said that if Tesla missed the deadline it stood to lose about $50m (£38m).

Original Submission


