Scientists have surveyed the lost continent of Zealandia in the South Pacific:
A team of 32 scientists from 12 countries returned last week from a nine-week voyage to study the once-lost continent of Zealandia in the South Pacific. This mostly submerged or hidden continent is an elevated part of the ocean floor, about two-thirds the size of Australia, located between New Zealand and New Caledonia. Scientists said earlier this year they thought Zealandia should be recognized as a full-fledged Earth continent. This was one of the first extensive surveys of the region, and the scientists who carried it out – affiliated with the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) at Texas A&M University – have just arrived back in Hobart, Tasmania, aboard the research vessel JOIDES Resolution. They said their work has already revealed that Zealandia might once have been much closer to land level than previously thought, providing pathways for animals and plants to cross between continents.
Little is known about Zealandia because it's submerged about two-thirds of a miles (more than a kilometer) under the sea. Until now, the region has been sparsely surveyed and sampled.
Scientists taking part in the 2017 expedition drilled deep into Zealandia's seabed at six sites in water depths of more than 4,000 feet (1,250 meters). They collected 8,000 feet (2,500 meters) of sediment cores from layers that record how the geography, volcanism and climate of the region have changed over millions of years.
Also at Smithsonian Magazine, The Guardian, and the JOIDES Resolution blog (drilling ship).
Zealandia: Earth's Hidden Continent (open, DOI: 10.1130/GSATG321A.1) (DX)
Previously: Geologists Spy an Eighth Continent: Zealandia
Beneath the waves in the southwest Pacific Ocean lies a mostly hidden realm — dubbed Zealandia — that deserves to be called a continent, geologists say.
Geophysical data suggest that a region spanning 5 million square kilometres, which includes New Zealand and New Caledonia, is a single, intact piece of continental crust and is geologically separate from Australia, a team of scientists from New Zealand, Australia and New Caledonia argue in the March/April issue of GSA Today. (see 'Hidden crust' [Ed. Note: this refers to a map in source article.])
"If you could pull the plug on the world's oceans, then Zealandia would probably long ago have been recognized as a continent," says team leader Nick Mortimer, a geologist at GNS Science in Dunedin, New Zealand.
However, there is no international body in charge of designating official continents, and so the researchers must hope that enough of their colleagues agree to recognize the landmass. Otherwise, their proposal could remain more of a theoretical wish than a radical reshaping of what every child has to learn in geography class.
Mortimer, N. et al. GSA Today http://dx.doi.org/10.1130/GSATG321A.1 (2017).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 03, @03:28AM (1 child)
This one hasn't cleared its ocean. It's obviously a dwarf continent.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 03, @03:31AM
No, it's curretly a sea bed. At least for the last 60milion years already.
If it had cleared its ocean, it was very long ago... and then it went back for more.
Reply to This
Parent