The United Arab Emirates will build domes in the desert to test technologies that could be used to make a Mars colony:
A new project to build a Mars Science City in the United Arab Emirates was unveiled during annual government meetings on Sept. 26, 2017, in Abu Dhabi. The ambitious $136 million (AED 500 million) project was launched by Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The goal is to inspire youth to pursue careers in science and engineering as the UAE continues to position itself as an emerging player in space exploration.
The project is being led by a team of engineers from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and Dubai Municipality in cooperation with architect Bjarke Ingels. The facility will include a series of domes manufactured using 3-D printing processes out of sand from the Emirati desert.
In addition to demonstrating construction and building techniques that could be employed in building a city on the Red Planet, Mars Science City will feature laboratories simulating the Martian surface to aid in the development of other technologies that could be used in Mars exploration. Project planners also hope to combat problems on Earth using technology developed for the project.
"The UAE seeks to establish international efforts to develop technologies that benefit humankind," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in a news release. "We also want to consolidate the passion for leadership in science in the UAE, contributing to improving life on Earth and to developing innovative solutions to many of our global challenges."
The UAE also plans to send an unmanned probe to Mars by 2021.
At a time when space exploration has become a competition between world powers, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to send an unmanned probe to Mars by 2021, which will be the Arab world's first mission to another planet.
A new UAE Space Agency will be created to coordinate the UAE's growing space technology sector and to supervise the mission. The mission will be led by Emiratis and will expand the nation's human capital through knowledge transfer from international partners, as well as increasing human knowledge about space exploration and distant planets.
"The UAE Mars probe represents the Islamic world's entry into the era of space exploration. We will prove that we are capable of delivering new scientific contributions to humanity," UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a statement Wednesday.
Do you think this is likely? I do not know of any country which was able to launch such missions in only 7 years.
