A new project to build a Mars Science City in the United Arab Emirates was unveiled during annual government meetings on Sept. 26, 2017, in Abu Dhabi. The ambitious $136 million (AED 500 million) project was launched by Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The goal is to inspire youth to pursue careers in science and engineering as the UAE continues to position itself as an emerging player in space exploration.

The project is being led by a team of engineers from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and Dubai Municipality in cooperation with architect Bjarke Ingels. The facility will include a series of domes manufactured using 3-D printing processes out of sand from the Emirati desert.

In addition to demonstrating construction and building techniques that could be employed in building a city on the Red Planet, Mars Science City will feature laboratories simulating the Martian surface to aid in the development of other technologies that could be used in Mars exploration. Project planners also hope to combat problems on Earth using technology developed for the project.

"The UAE seeks to establish international efforts to develop technologies that benefit humankind," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in a news release. "We also want to consolidate the passion for leadership in science in the UAE, contributing to improving life on Earth and to developing innovative solutions to many of our global challenges."