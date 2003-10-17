Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Painless Microneedles Extract Fluid for Wearable Sensors for Soldiers, Athletes

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 03, @09:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the Will-folks-get-tired-of-constant-needling?-Ha!-Ha! dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Microneedles are a few hairsbreadths wide and can sip the clear fluid between cells in the middle layer of skin. This is below the topmost layer of dead skin cells and above the layer of skin where veins and nerves reside. The clear, colorless fluid is called interstitial fluid and is similar to blood plasma.

Microneedles continuously sample interstitial fluid to track physiological conditions

The microneedles can contain minuscule sensors or extract the interstitial fluid for further testing. Because microneedles are tiny and don't go very deep, they're practically painless.

[...] Continual sampling of important biomarkers in this interstitial fluid could help monitor and diagnose many diseases and disorders. These markers include electrolytes, salts such as potassium and sodium that get out of balance during dehydration; glucose, a sugar that diabetics need to monitor constantly; and lactose, a potential marker of physical exhaustion or life-threatening sepsis.

Original Submission


«  United Arab Emirates Unveils Project to Build a "Mars Science City"
Painless Microneedles Extract Fluid for Wearable Sensors for Soldiers, Athletes | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)