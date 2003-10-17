from the more-than-you-think dept.
Call centers can be expensive as well as the source of lots of consumer angst. But companies can get more bang for their buck by doing a better job of coordinating marketing decisions that drive customers to call centers with operational ones about handling them once they get there, says a new study from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.
The study, co-authored by Professors Philipp Afèche and Opher Baron in the Rotman School's Operations Management and Statistics Area, and Mojtaba Araghi, an assistant professor at Wilfrid Laurier University, provides an integrated marketing-operations framework to help companies design more effective service policies for their call centers and other service channels.
[...] Getting things right at the call center has been shown to be vital to businesses. Previous research has shown that companies use call centers for 80% of their customer interactions and 92% of customers base their opinion of the company on what happens during their call. Four out of ten customers who end their business with a company place the blame squarely on a customer service call that went badly.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171002112343.htm
[Source]: How much is that call worth?
[Abstract]: Customer Acquisition, Retention, and Service Access Quality:
When quarterly results matter the most, do you think that companies will follow this advice ?
(Score: 3, Informative) by ledow on Tuesday October 03, @11:27AM (2 children)
Try getting anywhere with Apple support lines. Even as a school or huge enterprise. They honestly have nobody to deal with it and just pass you from Germany to Singapore to Ireland etc.
I eventually - after MONTHS of trying to get them to fix a single problem for which I was seeing an error explicitly saying "contact Apple Support" - wrote them a letter, hoping it would prompt some kind of action.
I received a telephone call from their "Head of written complaints" (that's what he said his job title was!) from Ireland, who then proceeded to tell me that he couldn't acknowledge my complaint in writing (? Apparently Apple can't afford a printer), and that there was nothing he could or was willing to do. Literally nothing. No complaint process, escalation, resolution, nothing. They just forwarded a knowledge-base article that didn't relate to the problem at all, didn't solve anything, and was like sending a "Have you rebooted it?" FAQ answer to an IT manager, given that we had 500 iPads all with the same problem. Oh, and everybody refused to give names, details of their complaint process, or the head-office address (some of which are illegal to not give on demand in my country).
They literally had no-one to deal with a query about an error which said "contact Apple Support", could not suggest anything that wasn't on a KB on their website, couldn't escalate, transfer or otherwise get someone who might know to deal with it (no education department, etc.). It got to recorded-delivery letters on company-headed notepaper with everyone copied in, and yet NOTHING in the way of a vaguely helpful (or even trying to be helpful) reply was ever forthcoming. They closed the ticket after they phoned my technician (who had nothing to do with the problem, and we think they dragged up their number from a 2-year-old ticket about something else entirely) on a Sunday, during Bank Holiday weekend, and he didn't answer, so they literally just shut it all down and said "issue is now resolved"...
Honestly never received such diabolical, self-serving and downright insulting customer service from a company in my life, and went through 20+ people over the course of weeks trying to get anything other than rudeness and deliberate ignorance ("Can you just give me the iPad number?", "Actually, it's 500+ devices all with the same problem", "Okay, then we'll need all their numbers".... WHAT?!) and literally avoiding putting ANYTHING in writing whatsoever - point blank refusal. They all either shoved the problem along to someone else (oh, and make me explain it all from scratch again) or refused to do anything vaguely in the direction of helping solve or escalate the problem.
6-figure sums of investment in their products, and they couldn't care less. So I solved the problem the only way I could - I refused to support the devices, literally stating that I had no recourse if they didn't work and could never guarantee their operation, and that we were doing business with a company who fail in basic trading standards compliance, so we're now scrapping them all and using something else from a company that does actually want to help its customers use its products.
And then people have the cheek to say "But why don't you like them?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 03, @11:40AM
Well, they have 0 incentive to actually do anything, do they?
Now if you had the authority to just return those 500 iPads as "not fit for purpose" then someone might start to have reason to care.
Complaining with a letter without phone number might help as well next time.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 03, @11:53AM
Back in 2006, I had a MacOS issue, called support and after 2 minutes with the front-line, they passed me to Jose in Cupertino - dude was for real, knew his stuff. Still didn't have an acceptable answer to the issue (gotta re-install the OS and lose all your data), but he could deliver the bad news convincingly.
