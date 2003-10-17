Stories
The Nobel Physics Prize Has Been Awarded to 3 Scientists for Discoveries in Gravitational Waves

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 03, @07:11PM   Printer-friendly
from the weighty-award dept.
Science

AnonTechie writes:

The Nobel Physics Prize 2017 has been awarded to three scientists for their discoveries in gravitational waves. The three are Rainer Weiss of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Barry Barish and Kip Thorne of the California Institute of Technology. The German-born Weiss was awarded half of the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize amount and Thorne and Barish will split the other half.

https://phys.org/news/2017-10-nobel-physics-prize-awarded-scientists.html

[Announcement Video]: The Nobel Physics Prize 2017

[Also Covered By]: Gravitational wave scientists win 2017 Nobel Physics Prize

Original Submission


