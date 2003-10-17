17/10/03/1249254 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 03, @07:11PM
from the weighty-award dept.
from the weighty-award dept.
The Nobel Physics Prize 2017 has been awarded to three scientists for their discoveries in gravitational waves. The three are Rainer Weiss of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Barry Barish and Kip Thorne of the California Institute of Technology. The German-born Weiss was awarded half of the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize amount and Thorne and Barish will split the other half.
https://phys.org/news/2017-10-nobel-physics-prize-awarded-scientists.html
[Announcement Video]: The Nobel Physics Prize 2017
[Also Covered By]: Gravitational wave scientists win 2017 Nobel Physics Prize
The Nobel Physics Prize Has Been Awarded to 3 Scientists for Discoveries in Gravitational Waves | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.