A recent XKCD https://xkcd.com/1897/ convinced me to read a recent Tech Review article on Geoffrey Hinton, Is AI Riding a One-Trick Pony? After a short intro to set the stage in Toronto at the Vector Institute, it gives a bit of history:
In the 1980s Hinton was, as he is now, an expert on neural networks, a much-simplified model of the network of neurons and synapses in our brains. However, at that time it had been firmly decided that neural networks were a dead end in AI research. Although the earliest neural net, the Perceptron, which began to be developed in the 1950s, had been hailed as a first step toward human-level machine intelligence, a 1969 book by MIT's Marvin Minsky and Seymour Papert, called Perceptrons, proved mathematically that such networks could perform only the most basic functions. These networks had just two layers of neurons, an input layer and an output layer. Nets with more layers between the input and output neurons could in theory solve a great variety of problems, but nobody knew how to train them, and so in practice they were useless. Except for a few holdouts like Hinton, Perceptrons caused most people to give up on neural nets entirely.
Hinton's breakthrough, in 1986, was to show that backpropagation could train a deep neural net, meaning one with more than two or three layers. But it took another 26 years before increasing computational power made good on the discovery. A 2012 paper by Hinton and two of his Toronto students showed that deep neural nets, trained using backpropagation, beat state-of-the-art systems in image recognition. "Deep learning" took off. To the outside world, AI seemed to wake up overnight. For Hinton, it was a payoff long overdue.
While huge investments are currently flowing into applications, this is far from human thought. For example,
Deep learning in some ways mimics what goes on in the human brain, but only in a shallow way—which perhaps explains why its intelligence can sometimes seem so shallow. Indeed, backprop wasn't discovered by probing deep into the brain, decoding thought itself; it grew out of models of how animals learn by trial and error in old classical-conditioning experiments. And most of the big leaps that came about as it developed didn't involve some new insight about neuroscience; they were technical improvements, reached by years of mathematics and engineering. What we know about intelligence is nothing against the vastness of what we still don't know.
David Duvenaud, an assistant professor in the same department as Hinton at the University of Toronto, says deep learning has been somewhat like engineering before physics. "Someone writes a paper and says, 'I made this bridge and it stood up!' Another guy has a paper: 'I made this bridge and it fell down—but then I added pillars, and then it stayed up.' Then pillars are a hot new thing. Someone comes up with arches, and it's like, 'Arches are great!'" With physics, he says, "you can actually understand what's going to work and why." Only recently, he says, have we begun to move into that phase of actual understanding with artificial intelligence.
Using the example of a two year old human who can recognize a hot dog after being exposed to a few of them, and comparing with the vast number of hot dog pictures required to train a deep learning system, the author goes in search for the next big thing...
Betteridge law says "No, the AI pony can't get smarter".
Which doesn't mean that unicorns can't get smarter (since nobody asked the "Can unicorns get smarter?" in a title, the possibility of unicorns getting smarter is still theoretically opened).
(grin)
As long as the unicorns [wikipedia.org] sell, they can be as dumb as a rock.
