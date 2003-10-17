17/10/03/176226 story
posted by CoolHand on Wednesday October 04, @01:22AM
from the livin-like-refugees dept.
US rock star Tom Petty, famous for classics such as Free Fallin', Refugee and American Girl, has died at the age of 66.
The singer-songwriter passed away on Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, spokeswoman Carla Sacks said.
Petty "died peacefully" at 8:40pm (03:40 GMT onTuesday) "surrounded by family, his bandmates, and friends," a statement from his longtime manager Tony Dimitriades said.
More sad news in a week full of sad news.
(Score: 1) by rylyeh on Wednesday October 04, @02:12AM (1 child)
Dylan was kind of embarrassing.
Tom and the Heartbreakers were godlike.
His music helped millions - and he never backed down.
Made it with Stevie Nicks too!
A true legend - I will miss him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 04, @02:38AM
His music had a very genuine quality to it; you could hear, feel, and smell a couple arguing in a Roadkill Cafe in almost every tune.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 04, @02:34AM (2 children)
"died peacefully" at 8:40pm
CBS "News" had declared him dead in the early afternoon.
The family and the hospital and LAPD said that the Fake News outlet didn't get that from any of them.
Other, more responsible, media outlets raked CBS over the coals for their miserable attempt at reporting.
In fact, Petty was taken off the ventilator but his body refused to give up for several hours more.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 04, @02:38AM
I'm gonna go out on a limb and stuff, but being 59 myself IMHO when you can't find any brain activity just turn everything off, cuz I be gone.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday October 04, @02:44AM
100 percent right! They caught #FakeNews @CBS cold! Just like @CNN. 🇺🇸
