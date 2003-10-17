17/10/03/2145226 story
The Commodore 64 is coming back, in a form that owes a debt to both Nintendo's shrunken Mini SNES and thee[sic] Vega+ Sinclair ZX Spectrum reboot.
The due-in-early 2018 “C64 Mini” matches Nintendo's plan to shrink an old machine, in this case by 50 per cent. Like the Mini and the Vega+ the revived Commodore will pack in pre-loaded retro games, 64 of them to be precise. The device will also ship with a USB joystick boasting 80s styling, HDMI out so it can connect to modern tellies and USB-mini for power.
[...] Price has been set at £69.99/$69.99/€79.99 and the machine will “hit the shops in early 2018” with Koch Media handling distribution
There's plenty of nostalgia surrounding the C64, but is it worth reviving?
(Score: 1) by zzarko on Wednesday October 04, @04:47AM
I can see the purpose of mini replica console with non-working keys, but for a mini home computer - sorry, but no...
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Wednesday October 04, @04:49AM (3 children)
I'd just get out the old C64 system I still have around somewhere and see if it's still working. (Yes, I still have the old style analog TV to hook it to.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 04, @05:00AM (1 child)
Does the disk drive still work? Do you still have the floppies? Funny enough, where would you get a cassette tape player (or some old walkman) to hook it up with?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday October 04, @05:28AM
The classic C64 didnt come with a built in disk drive, it was an external behemoth (1541). I still have some floppies and tapes around -- not sure if they actually work. Connecting a cassette player seems problematic since they removed all the ports -- you would have to find one that would work over USB. That said I'm fairly sure they intend for this to be USB or small dd only and everything will just utilize d64/t64 archives and similar. Cause nobody today would like to spend 5-20 minutes looking at a loading screen.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Wednesday October 04, @05:19AM
Actually...on that note ... does anyone have a good recommendation for adapters to attach some of these old devices to newer HDMI devices?
I've got a couple old consoles and systems that use various old interfaces that I'd like to attach to a new TV via HDMI.
I looked for some RCA to HDMI adapters for example for one system and they definitely exist... but the reviews are really hit and miss, with people saying they lasted a few weeks then died, or had unusable levels of input lag, no sound, complaints about the power supplies, etc, etc. I want something decent, for a fair price... but I have no idea what's rip off garbage vs a decent product.
I've got an old TRS80 COCO2 and both an original intellivision (the antenna adapter thing) , and one of those intellivision mini-re-releases from a couple years ago (RCA)... that it would be so nice to just be able to attach them via HDMI.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday October 04, @05:09AM (1 child)
Worth it? Nooope. Does not even have a real or actual SID chip. It's at best a replica emulator so you might as well just run the c64 emulator of your choice on whatever hardware you already have. Also if it's half the size using the keyboard is probably gonna suck.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Wednesday October 04, @05:32AM
The keyboard is as real as the cartridge slot on the Nintendo mini units, i.e. it is completely non-functional. They expect you to plug in a standard USB keyboard to be able to type in stuff, such as the LOAD "*",8,1 that was the usual way to start C-64 games. I can't find any information about what is actually in the innards of the thing from their site though, and there are no technical details as to how one is supposed to load and save stuff there (if there is something that works equivalently to a 1541 drive or whatnot), only that it ought to be doable.
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 04, @05:17AM
Worth reviving what? The C64 or the nostalgia surrounding it?
(grin)
(yes I know the "Remember those times when we were nostalgic?" one)
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday October 04, @05:21AM
Sounds good, as long as its floppy drive emulation is NOT faithful to the original's slowness.
What about an Apple II in a smartphone sized package? I know there's an Apple II emulator that runs on Android, as that was used to run a classic game (Karateka) I picked up cheap in a Humble Bundle. The emulator even reproduces the sounds of the Apple's floppy disk drive, which seemed to me to be a fanatic level of emulation. But then, there were a very few programs that used the disk drive for sound effects, so maybe it is a good idea. And there's stuff like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cM_sAxrAu7Q [youtube.com]
One issue with emulating the 6502 is that I haven't seen its decimal arithmetic emulated correctly when given "illegal" values. On a real 6502, 0xFF is interpreted as 15x10+15=165 when used as a value in a decimal arithmetic operation, whereas the emulators seem to treat that as 0.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday October 04, @05:22AM
This is just another Linux settop box with a custom case, that isn't even functional so is cheap enough, preloaded with an emulator. Put a real C64 in it with an emulated C1541 drive loading from flash. Put a real keyboard with correct layout so games that depended on that goofball layout don't break. Recreating the "real keyboard" feel might be too expensive so a membrane one would probably have to be a compromise. And real game ports for anybody with real vintage controllers, include an actual C64/Atari style joystick instead of a USB one. Include a real port to plug a real 1541 drive in to import more games. Don't know how many old carts still exist so having that slot might or might not be a good idea.
Have the second processor that runs the emulated drive also be able to take over / overlay the screen so it can give a loader menu and to save time the preloaded games could just burst in an initial C64 ram load and launch direct that snapshot. To keep it simple just freeze the 6502, save the ram/video controller regs and paint a menu then restore things. A C64 has no RTC so no software side effects could possibly occur from freezing the clock.
