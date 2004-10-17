from the that-didn't-work-out-quite-like-we-hoped dept.
Google has apologized on behalf of its algorithm(s), which promoted a fake news story identifying the wrong man as the recent Las Vegas shooter:
After yesterday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, Google briefly gave its "Top Stories" stamp of approval to two 4chan threads identifying (and triumphantly smearing) the wrong man as the shooter. Google apologized for including "inaccurate" web pages in its top results, saying that its algorithm had spotted a burst of activity around a little-used search term (the name of 4chan's so-called suspect), created a Top Stories carousel, and favored "fresh" content there above more authoritative sources.
This is far from the first time Google's search results have purveyed misinformation. In March, it finally instructed human quality raters — who manually evaluate web pages to train the Search algorithm — to flag offensive and factually incorrect material, which Search could then downgrade for users seeking general information about a topic. As the 4chan incident shows, though, it still has blind spots. And that's not really because of a problem with Google's algorithm. It's happening because Google's core business has never been about defining truth — yet that's what Top Stories is implicitly promising.
Facebook also promoted the "fresh" content:
[A] story by the pro-Trump political website "The Gateway Pundit" named a different person as the shooter, citing a Facebook page to claim the individual was "a far left loon" and "a Democrat who liked (MSNBC host) Rachel Maddow." Posters on the anonymous, anarchic 4chan.org forum likewise trumpeted supposed findings that the same individual was both the shooter and a "social democrat." BuzzFeed saved screenshots of the stories, which no longer turn up on either Gateway Pundit or 4chan.
[...] Facebook said its security team removed Gateway Pundit results and other similar posts from its social network, some within minutes. But because that removal was "delayed," the company said, images of the incorrect story were captured and circulated online.
"We are working to fix the issue that allowed this to happen in the first place and deeply regret the confusion this caused," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.
Also at BBC.
Previously: Over 50 dead in mass shooting in Las Vegas
A gunman fired upon thousands of people attending a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night, in a brutal attack that is blamed for at least 58 deaths, police say. In the mass shooting and panic that ensued, 515 people were injured. At least one of the dead is an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert.
Editorializing: Interesting how media always emphasize ISLAMIC terrorists, but downplay domestic terrorism as psychologically disturbed individual lone-wolfs.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday October 04, @12:34PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 04, @01:31PM
Both your and Ledow's posts are on target. Both Google and Facebook are clickbait pushers. They could care less about the accuracy of anything, so long as you click shit, and make them rich.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by ledow on Wednesday October 04, @12:43PM (2 children)
More important than a "top news" / "popular story" ending up as such on Google/Facebook without fact-checking (okay, not ideal, but it does what it says on the tin - promotes popular stories without any guarantee they're actually true), is that random people think that they can just go hunting people down online vigilante-style without comeback and present what they find as "evidence".
I know, if I were on the receiving end, I would be consulting a lawyer right about now. It's libel/slander of the highest order. You could literally get someone killed like that.
Which is EXACTLY my problem with the people trying to trap child abusers, etc. outside of the police. You get the wrong person and you literally fuck up their life, possibly permanently if some idiot takes it too far. On the basis of rumour and "Facebook research".
Though your intentions may be good, it's far too easy to make a mistake and random chance says that you will eventually. Everyone does. Even the police, the courts, etc. Which is why courts / law enforcement are often loathe to give out names unless they are ABSOLUTELY sure. And why they say "person of interest" or "help with our enquiries" because they know that some portion of those people are entirely innocent and just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time or share the wrong name with someone else.
If you have information, feed it to the police. Crowd-funded vigilantism is only a short step from anarchy.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday October 04, @01:08PM
Actually, that's not such a good idea. In fact, at least in the U.S., you should never talk to the police [youtube.com] under any circumstances.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 04, @01:25PM
I mostly agree with you, but you imply that the police are somehow different? That they don't fuck up people's lives when they go after a wrong suspect? Basically all the protections for the wrongly accused are in court, but by the time you're actually on trial, your life is already fucked up.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Disagree) by idiot_king on Wednesday October 04, @12:57PM
People wonder how fake news spreads? THIS is how! We need stronger algorithms, or better yet, just omit those crazy nut websites from Google altogether. The only people that need to know about them are the ones that ALREADY know about them (InfoWars, Zerohedge, other far-right fake news moron sites). Just let the idiots stay in their tanks. Goes to show how much better we can do with deep learning and web search. Here's to hoping to an idiot-free future (fingers super crossed).
