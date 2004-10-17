from the begun,-the-textbook-scandal-has dept.
Saudi Arabia's under-secretary for curricula has been fired and exiled to Dagobah after an official Saudi social studies textbook included a photo of Jedi Master Yoda. In the photo, Yoda can be seen sitting next to Saudi Arabia's King Faisal at the 1945 ceremony that created the United Nations. The textbook page began circulating on social media last week.
The photograph was created by Saudi artist Abdullah Al Shehri, who goes by the nickname Shaweesh. He told the BBC that he hadn't meant any disrespect to King Faisal.
"The 2013 artwork, entitled United Nations (Yoda), is part of a series in which symbols of American pop culture—ranging from Captain America to Darth Vader—are superimposed onto archive photos of historical events," the BBC reports.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2017/09/saudi-minister-fired-after-textbook-shows-yoda-at-un-signing-ceremony/
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday October 04, @02:32PM
This reminds me of that time that Skeletor and Albert Einstein won the Battle of Britain by dropping a nuke on Dresden.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 04, @02:48PM (1 child)
Just as well it wasn't the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) or he'd be in serious trouble.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 04, @03:07PM
You say Yoda wasn't the Holy Prophet? Heretic!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 04, @03:04PM
This is not a photo, it's a montage. It looks like a photo, but it isn't.
