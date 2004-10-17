from the math-rebels dept.
QuantaMagazine.org has a very long and interesting article on computers redefining the roots of Math.
On a recent train trip from Lyon to Paris, Vladimir Voevodsky sat next to Steve Awodey and tried to convince him to change the way he does mathematics.
Voevodsky, 48, is a permanent faculty member at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) in Princeton, N.J. He was born in Moscow but speaks nearly flawless English, and he has the confident bearing of someone who has no need to prove himself to anyone. In 2002 he won the Fields Medal, which is often considered the most prestigious award in mathematics.
[...] The idea of doing mathematics in a program like Coq has a long history. The appeal is simple: Rather than relying on fallible human beings to check proofs, you can turn the job over to computers, which can tell whether a proof is correct with complete certainty. Despite this advantage, computer proof assistants haven't been widely adopted in mainstream mathematics. This is partly because translating everyday math into terms a computer can understand is cumbersome and, in the eyes of many mathematicians, not worth the effort.
For nearly a decade, Voevodsky has been advocating the virtues of computer proof assistants and developing univalent foundations in order to bring the languages of mathematics and computer programming closer together. As he sees it, the move to computer formalization is necessary because some branches of mathematics have become too abstract to be reliably checked by people.
"The world of mathematics is becoming very large, the complexity of mathematics is becoming very high, and there is a danger of an accumulation of mistakes," Voevodsky said. Proofs rely on other proofs; if one contains a flaw, all others that rely on it will share the error.
This is something Voevodsky has learned through personal experience. In 1999 he discovered an error in a paper he had written seven years earlier. Voevodsky eventually found a way to salvage the result, but in an article last summer in the IAS newsletter, he wrote that the experience scared him. He began to worry that unless he formalized his work on the computer, he wouldn't have complete confidence that it was correct.
But taking that step required him to rethink the very basics of mathematics. The accepted foundation of mathematics is set theory. Like any foundational system, set theory provides a collection of basic concepts and rules, which can be used to construct the rest of mathematics. Set theory has sufficed as a foundation for more than a century, but it can't readily be translated into a form that computers can use to check proofs. So with his decision to start formalizing mathematics on the computer, Voevodsky set in motion a process of discovery that ultimately led to something far more ambitious: a recasting of the underpinnings of mathematics.
People think they are more productive with a dynamically typed language, but they're just being lazy: They are refusing to codify their abstractions in a way that a computer can check them, and then just waiting for catastrophe to occur at runtime.
Folks, what are computers for if not to do these kinds of calculations? Take pride in codifying your thoughts explicitly!
Some programming jobs are small enough that convenience of quick iteration and simple syntax beat the added reliability of type-checking.
More of than not, the slapdash prototype becomes the working production code. The more code I read, the more I realize that the entire planet runs on the cyber equivalent of chewing gum and duct tape. Your little shell script will become a fundamental component of your system. It WILL.
The only way to achieve large-scale excellence is to commit to such excellence even in the seemingly "unimportant" parts; it seems like a waste of time at first, but it's an investment that pays dividends in the long-run.
And this is why you actually see deployment code that reads
wget -O - example.com/some.sh | bash -
See http://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?p=9591 [columbia.edu] and especially read the comments and interview links.
When it rains it pours.
I find it interesting that the various comments at the other end of your link point out how he seemed like a "modest" person; given that such a quality is worth pointing out multiple times, I suspect higher-level mathematics is stuffed with some pretty big egos.
You suspect wrong. Higher level of math is stuffed by "weird people" who rarely bother with things like ego. I find that ego is more an exception to the rule.
If it were uncommon for his peers to have imposing egos, then his modesty wouldn't have stuck out so much.
You don't even need a Coq proof to realize this.
If this system can take a proof and verify it - could it then be used to genetically create new proofs and verify them as a measure of "fitness", and would this likely lead to useful new mathematical understandings, or just random factoids thrown out? And could this be applied to the mathematics used in the Standard Model of physics, to let us get a handle on WTF is going on with it?
Surely with the computers, we can categorise any paper based on what technique and proofs it really on and - if it relies on a proof later proven incorrect, or clarified to have exceptions - we could just trawl the database.
Almost like a chain-of-trust. Your paper cites / uses Proof X? We'll tag it as that. When Proof X changes in 20 years, we can see all the papers citing/tagging it and go back and check them. Literally your paper jumps into the "may be unproven" box until someone goes back and checks.
Teaching a computer to have complete provability is both important, and impossible. The 4-colour theorem was proven with the aid of computers. But some modern theorems are provable only ON computer. And some can't even be expressed in conventional ways (e.g. as soon as you start getting quantum, things get tricky).
Better would be to have the body of evidence and chain-of-trust. It would also limit people citing thousands of papers unnecessarily, as each one has a chance to knock out the validity of their paper. Yes, the opposite abuse is true (deliberating not tagging/citing in case your paper gets invalidated) but that's to be expected and should be noticed when the paper is peer-reviewed initially anyway (almost nobody would peer-review an historical paper that may or may not use a particular technique that was later proven flawed, however).
