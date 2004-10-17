17/10/04/1230237 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 04, @08:14PM
from the all-your-google-are-belong-to-us dept.
from the all-your-google-are-belong-to-us dept.
Google is biting off a big piece of device manufacturer HTC for $1.1 billion to expand its efforts to build phones, speakers, and other gadgets equipped with its arsenal of digital services.
It's buying the HTC engineering team that built the Pixel smartphone for Google in a cash deal, the companies said in a joint statement Thursday. Google is also getting a non-exclusive license for Taiwan-based HTC's intellectual property to help support Pixel phones.
The deal underscores how serious Google is becoming about designing its own family of devices to compete against Apple and Amazon in a high-stakes battle to become the technological hub of people's lives.
Google Gets Closer to Launching Its Own Line of Smart Devices | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday October 04, @08:34PM (1 child)
Google just pulled the standard audio jack from their new line of phones.
They're off my list of smart hardware manufacturers. Because to me, buying such a phone would not be smart.
I'm sure they plan to monetize this one way or another, but one thing is for sure, they won't be doing it out of my pocket. And they've created a circumstance where I lost (more) respect for them. One consequence of that is I'll be looking elsewhere for other hardware.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 04, @09:02PM
Don't worry. I already have the newspaper from tomorrow. The Google news says "Google abandons smart devices and will discontinue all support next week. They will continue with ads, Gmail, Chrome and Android."
Reply to This
Parent