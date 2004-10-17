17/10/04/128200 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 04, @05:08PM
from the we-are-listening dept.
A new report (PDF) lists violations of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which will expire at the end of the year unless it is renewed.
New research by the Open Tech Institute has found over 200 violations by the NSA and the FBI since the introduction of a controversial surveillance provision designed to collect foreign intelligence. Violations include over-collecting data, violating attorney-client privilege, and conducting unlawful surveillance of Americans, who are generally protected from spying under the constitution.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 04, @05:44PM
Very shocking. I may even be astounded.
