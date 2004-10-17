Stories
SoylentNews is people

Turkish Archaeologists Uncover Possible Tomb of Saint Nicholas in Antalya

posted by mrpg on Thursday October 05, @12:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the tomb-as-cold-as-north-pole dept.
/dev/random

takyon writes:

Santa is real dead:

Turkish archaeologists have dashed the hopes of millions of children by claiming to have uncovered the likely burial place of Saint Nicholas.

Surveys have uncovered an intact temple and burial grounds below St Nicholas church in the province of Antalya, where he is believed to have been born, archaeologists told the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet. "We have obtained very good results but the real work starts now," said Cemil Karabayram, the director of surveying and monuments in Antalya. "We will reach the ground and maybe we will find the untouched body of Saint Nicholas."

Revered for his gift-giving and aid to the poor, the 4th-century saint gave rise to the legend of Santa Claus. In recent years, the church in Demre district in Antalya, near his birthplace, has been restored and draws many visitors. Demre is built on the ruins of Myra, the city where Saint Nicholas, revered by many denominations in Christianity, is believed to have lived.

Also at CNET.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday October 05, @01:07AM

    by Arik (4543) on Thursday October 05, @01:07AM (#577260)
    "Revered for his gift-giving and aid to the poor, the 4th-century saint gave rise to the legend of Santa Claus."

    Nope. He may have been guilty of many things but Satan Claws is not his fault. That beast was created by Madison Avenue, not by some long-dead Armenian.
    "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday October 05, @01:25AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Thursday October 05, @01:25AM (#577263)

    I've heard lotsa Santa origin stories of the past 40-50 years, but never heard of this guy.

