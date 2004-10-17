Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Robotic Bugs Train Insects to Be Helpers

posted by takyon on Wednesday October 04, @11:17PM   Printer-friendly
from the ant-man dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Tiny mobile robots are learning to work with insects in the hope the creatures' sensitive antennae and ability to squeeze into small spaces can be put to use serving humans.

With a soft electronic whirr, a rather unusual looking ant trundles along behind a column of its arthropod comrades as they march off to fetch some food.

While the little insects begin ferrying tiny globules of sugar back home, their mechanical companion bustles forward to effortlessly pick up the entire container and carry it back to the nest.

It is a dramatic demonstration of how robots can be introduced and accepted into insect societies.

But the research, which is being conducted as part of the EU-funded CyBioSys project, could be an important step towards using robots to subtly control, or work alongside, animals or humans.

The scientists hope to use the robots to modify animal behavior for pest control or other purposes.

Original Submission


«  HP Enterprise Let Russia Scrutinize Cyberdefense System Used by Pentagon
Robotic Bugs Train Insects to Be Helpers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday October 05, @12:09AM

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Thursday October 05, @12:09AM (#577241)

    I was under the impression that ants recognise each other by the chemicals they excrete, so if the robot smells wrong, they won't ever "accept" it into the colony.

    What I want is a wasp nest that eats the Green Cabbage caterpillars off my vegetables and leaves the Monarch Butterfly caterpillars alone, but wasps are such bastards they would probably kill the training robot first.

(1)