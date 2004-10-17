from the ant-man dept.
Tiny mobile robots are learning to work with insects in the hope the creatures' sensitive antennae and ability to squeeze into small spaces can be put to use serving humans.
With a soft electronic whirr, a rather unusual looking ant trundles along behind a column of its arthropod comrades as they march off to fetch some food.
While the little insects begin ferrying tiny globules of sugar back home, their mechanical companion bustles forward to effortlessly pick up the entire container and carry it back to the nest.
It is a dramatic demonstration of how robots can be introduced and accepted into insect societies.
But the research, which is being conducted as part of the EU-funded CyBioSys project, could be an important step towards using robots to subtly control, or work alongside, animals or humans.
The scientists hope to use the robots to modify animal behavior for pest control or other purposes.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday October 05, @12:09AM
I was under the impression that ants recognise each other by the chemicals they excrete, so if the robot smells wrong, they won't ever "accept" it into the colony.
What I want is a wasp nest that eats the Green Cabbage caterpillars off my vegetables and leaves the Monarch Butterfly caterpillars alone, but wasps are such bastards they would probably kill the training robot first.
Reply to This