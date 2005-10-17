Stories
Dawn of Solar Age Declared as PV Beats All Other Forms of Power

posted by mrpg on Thursday October 05, @07:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the forecast-cloudy dept.
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

Solar power grew faster than any other source of fuel for the first time in 2016, the International Energy Agency said in a report suggesting the technology will dominate renewables in the years ahead.

The institution established after the first major oil crisis in 1973 said 165 gigawatts of renewables were completed last year, which was two-thirds of the net expansion in electricity supply. Solar powered by photovoltaics, or PVs, grew by 50 percent, with almost half of new plants built in China.

"What we are witnessing is the birth of a new era in solar PV," Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, said in a statement accompanying the report published on Wednesday in Paris. "We expect that solar PV capacity growth will be higher than any other renewable technology through 2022."

Solar Grew Faster Than All Other Forms of Power for the First Time
International Energy Agency

Solar power will only work until the sun burns out, but dinosaurs are forever.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @07:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @07:39AM (#577341)

    not true. when the sun burns out, the earth (including said dinosaurs) will have been burned as well. so the dinosaurs will burn out together with the sun.
    so there.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @07:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @07:57AM (#577351)

    Yeah the communists are trying to make their pet "scientific theory" sound like it is producing anything other than giant bills for the tax payer to subsidise.

    Every non-communist study proves this.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @09:05AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @09:05AM (#577365)

    ...the electric supply is 100% solar.

  • (Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday October 05, @09:11AM

    by pkrasimirov (3358) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 05, @09:11AM (#577366)

    Solar power will only work until the sun burns out, but dinosaurs are forever.

    Thank you, sir :) I'd mod your article funny +1.

