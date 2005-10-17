from the that's-what-we-want-you-to-think dept.
Physicists have "confirmed" that we "aren't" "living" in a computer "simulation":
Scientists have discovered that it's impossible to model the physics of our universe on even the biggest computer.
What that means is that we're probably not living in a computer simulation.
Theoretical physicists Zohar Ringel and Dmitry Kovrizhin from the University of Oxford and the Hebrew University in Israel applied Monte Carlo simulations (computations used to generate probabilities) to quantum objects moving through various dimensions and found that classical systems cannot create the mathematics necessary to describe quantum systems. They showed this by proving that classical physics can't erase the sign problem, a particular quirk of quantum Monte Carlo simulations of gravitational anomalies (like warped spacetime, except in this case the researchers used an analogue from condensed matter physics).
Therefore, according to Ringel and Kovrizhin, classical computers most certainly aren't controlling our universe.
Which type of computers are we being simulated on?
Also at Newsweek.
Quantized gravitational responses, the sign problem, and quantum complexity (open, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1701758) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @02:34AM (4 children)
This has about as much practical application as the debate over how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. If you want to go with the Reality is a Computer theory, there's nothing stopping you from pretending it's a magical super computer that's really, really, really fast.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Informative) by linuxrocks123 on Thursday October 05, @02:38AM
I think that it is an interesting thought experiment; and, to theologians, I can see why they might find whether a finite or infinite number of angels can dance on the head of a pin interesting as well.
However, an important part of this result, which appears to have been left out of the summary, is that they appear only to have proven that a classical computer could not model the universe in less than exponential time. If reality is a computer simulation of some kind, we presumably wouldn't be able to tell how quickly it's running from inside it :)
It's still an interesting contribution.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by LVDOVICVS on Thursday October 05, @02:39AM (1 child)
But not only is it fast, it's also goes without saying that it's not running Windows.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @02:43AM
I don't know about that. There seems to be a lot of BSODs lately, N.K. being the biggest BSOD of them all.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday October 05, @02:45AM
Or that God exists!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Thursday October 05, @02:57AM
It must be running on a massive quantum computer.
Messages from $god are just hackers fuzzing various processes to affect the computer's output.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This