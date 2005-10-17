Stories
IRS Awards No-Bid, Multimillion-Dollar, Fraud-Prevention Contract to... Equifax

posted by martyb on Thursday October 05, @10:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the no-bad-deed-goes-unrewarded? dept.
Business

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The IRS will pay Equifax $7.25 million to verify taxpayer identities and help prevent fraud under a no-bid contract issued last week, even as lawmakers lash the embattled company about a massive security breach that exposed personal information of as many as 145.5 million Americans.

A contract award for Equifax's data services was posted to the Federal Business Opportunities database Sept. 30 — the final day of the fiscal year. The credit agency will "verify taxpayer identity" and "assist in ongoing identity verification and validations" at the IRS, according to the award.

The notice describes the contract as a "sole source order," meaning Equifax is the only company deemed capable of providing the service. It says the order was issued to prevent a lapse in identity checks while officials resolve a dispute over a separate contract.

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/10/03/equifax-irs-fraud-protection-contract-243419

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @10:43AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @10:43AM (#577393)

    > It says the order was issued to prevent a lapse in identity checks

    Couldn't the government just find the database on the darkweb or wherever and do the checks themselves?

