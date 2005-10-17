from the please-let-the-vapors-condense dept.
From the lowRISC project's blog:
A high quality, upstream RISC-V backend for LLVM is perhaps the most frequently requested missing piece of the RISC-V software ecosystem… As always, you can track status here and find the code here.
RV32
100% of the GCC torture suite passes for RV32I at -O0, -O1, -O2, -O3, and -Os (after masking gcc-only tests). MC-layer (assembler) support for RV32IMAFD has now been implemented, as well as code generation for RV32IM.
RV64
This is the biggest change versus my last update. LLVM recently gained support for parameterising backends by register size, which allows code duplication to be massively reduced for architectures like RISC-V. As planned, I've gone ahead and implemented RV64I MC-layer and code generation support making use of this feature. I'm happy to report that 100% of the GCC torture suite passes for RV64I at O1, O2, O3 and Os (and there's a single compilation failure at O0). I'm very grateful for Krzysztof Parzyszek's (QUIC) work on variable-sized register classes, which has made it possible to parameterise the backend on XLEN in this way. That LLVM feature was actually motivated by requirements of the Hexagon architecture - I think this is a great example of how we can all benefit by contributing upstream to projects, even across different ISAs.
[...] Community members Luís Marques and David Craven have been experimenting with D and Rust support respectively.
[...] Approach and philosophy
As enthusiastic supporters of RISC-V, I think we all want to see a huge range of RISC-V core implementations, making different trade-offs or targeting different classes of applications. But we don't want to see that variety in the RISC-V ecosystem result in dozens of different vendor-specific compiler toolchains and a fractured software ecosystem. Unfortunately most work on LLVM for RISC-V has been invested in private/proprietary code bases or short-term prototypes. The work described in this post has been performed out in the open from the start, with a strong focus on code quality, testing, and on moving development upstream as quickly as possible - i.e. a solution for the long term.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @12:52PM (2 children)
They have a 128 bit variant of the cpu architecture available, and while it isn't available in FPGA, nevermind ASIC form yet AFAIK, it would really help to start clearing up the datatypes and working on 128 bit errata in the codebase now, rather than sitting on it like they did with the 64 bit CPU variants 15-25 years ago so that first the compiler, and then the C/C++ code it can compile is 128 bit clean long before we have working hardware implementations of it, so it will only be issues with the silicon rather than the already known theoreticals that hold things up/cause bugs.
Personally I would like RISC-V to succeed, but until they tape out a trustworthy SoC or Desktop CPU as well as an independent motherboard chipset (I don't care as much about the bus latencies like AMD/Intel chose to, I would personally rather keep the CPU the CPU, and have memory/peripheral bus support off dedicated chips, makes it easier to support different CPU architectures, hopefully the J-series SuperH variants, and perhaps in the future x86 clones or other cpus people might get produced if there was an open motherboard chipset and a patent free cpu to northbridge interconnect bus), the whole project seems mostly like navel gazing to me. Embedded CPUs are already both plenty open and plenty cheap. AiO (think 8 bit computers/Raspberry Pi) are moderately closed, but with open variants for some chips/boards/models, whereas Desktop hardware, from the cpu to the motherboard to the display card are all heavily closed source and now basically impossible to modify at the software/firmware level. Those are the segment of the market that needs immediate attention, because without it all the other markets are already untrustworthy, since the toolchains, memory, capacity, etc for building software for the smaller devices are almost always focused on the desktop grade hardware. You can barely compile anything past C on a Raspberry Pi anymore for instance (Seriously, Firefox is like 4 gigs for some parts, and linking may be more now. LLVM can barely be done in 1 gig, but only if you ensure linking steps are done single-job since every compilation thread takes between 128 and 512 megs of RAM EACH. Not including linking or link time optimizations.)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 05, @01:14PM
1. +1 Interesting
2. Wow. I thought I wrote run on sentences.
3. Isn't it possible to cross compile / link Raspberry Pi code from bigger beefier* machines. Or is that a problem?
4. LLVM is something like a dream come true. Something I could only have dreamed of in the 90's. Not that I care to work at that level. But I had come to accept the idea of C source to be the "low level" intermediate language target for toy high level languages.
* or some suitable alternative architecture for vegans
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Thursday October 05, @01:24PM
The work that Alex has done is now using some work from a Krzysztof Parzyszek at CodeAurora to allow instruction definitions to support different register sizes depending on the current target. This means that most of the RV32 and RV64 code is shared, and it would be fairly easy to add support for RV128.
That said, the vast majority of existing '64-bit' systems only support a maximum of 48 or 56-bit virtual addresses (often only 36- or 40-bit physical addresses), so it's going to be a long time before RV128 makes sense. Even if your demand for address space doubles every year, it's going to be 16 years before 64 bits starts to feel cramped, and so far address space demand has been growing a lot more slowly than that. Operating system support for RV128 is going to take a lot longer than compiler support.
Oh, and in related news, I'm in the process of assembling the working group for the RISC-V J extension, to make RISC-V a better target for JITs. Anyone doing research in this space, watch the RISC-V mailing lists for the official announcement in a week or two.
