The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released a warning letter to Nashoba Brook Bakery, reprimanding the West Concord, Massachusetts-based baker and wholesaler about the ingredients it lists in its granola.
One, in particular.
"Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient 'Love,'" the agency wrote in the Sept. 22 letter. "'Love' is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient."
Nashoba Chief Executive Officer John Gates said the FDA's take on love as an ingredient "just felt so George Orwell."
Ars Technica additionally reports that was not all that the FDA found:
During a recent bakery inspection, FDA agents discovered: dirt and filth caked onto ceiling vents and sprinklers directly above ready-to-eat foods; parts of the floor and ceiling that were missing for some reason; equipment, including bowls and cooling racks, that wasn't cleaned or maintained; and counters, shelves, and food production surfaces that were coated with an unknown residue.
Insects also proved worrisome. At one point, an FDA inspector noticed a one-inch-long, unidentified crawling insect directly underneath a batch of pastries. Last, the FDA reported that employees weren't following proper hygiene practices. One baker repeatedly dipped a blue bracelet into raw dough while mixing it.
For your reading pleasure, here is the warning letter.
(Score: 3, Funny) by fyngyrz on Thursday October 05, @01:52PM
They should have enquired further. They named that little fella "the love bug."
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 05, @01:54PM
You might remember from Futurama that Mom's Robot Oil is made with 10% more Love.
So why can't bakery pastries be made with Love?
As for the insects, just add some language about, " . . . and other natural ingredients".
That way you don't even have to make an effort to identify these one inch long unidentified insects underneath the pastries.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @02:10PM
ite, i'm outta here.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday October 05, @02:19PM
That's outrageous! We've already established that "filth" is a subjective and relative term [soylentnews.org]. This three letter agency should be ashamed of themselves!
Err.. I mean, err.... I'll get me coat.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by Taibhsear on Thursday October 05, @03:17PM
I know it sounds ridiculous on the suface but when you have douchebag companies lobbying and getting regulations changed so that they can do things like calling an ingredient by a different name to avoid boycotts (High fructose corn syrup, for example) you have to take precautions. That way they don't start off with "made with love" as a tongue in cheek marketing phrase and end up with them further down the line calling a potentially harmful ingredient "love" as a loophole around regulations or the public eye.
