from the loose-nut-behind-wheel dept.
New vehicle infotainment systems can take drivers' eyes and attention off the road and hands off the wheel for dangerous periods of time, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Drivers using in-vehicle technologies like voice-based and touch screen features were visually and mentally distracted for more than 40 seconds when completing tasks like programming navigation or sending a text message. Removing eyes from the road for just two seconds doubles the risk for a crash, according to previous research. With one in three U.S. adults using infotainment systems while driving, AAA cautions that using these technologies while behind the wheel can have dangerous consequences.
AAA has conducted this new research to help automakers and system designers improve the functionality of new infotainment systems and the demand they place on drivers.
"Some in-vehicle technology can create unsafe situations for drivers on the road by increasing the time they spend with their eyes and attention off the road and hands off the wheel," said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. "When an in-vehicle technology is not properly designed, simple tasks for drivers can become complicated and require more effort from drivers to complete."
Does keeping your eyes on the road really matter when traffic is stand-still anyway?
(Score: 3, Informative) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday October 05, @03:39PM (1 child)
Yep. You should always maintain situational awareness of what's happening around your vehicle. Because what about the a-hole who barrelling up behind you and about to rear-end you? Or the cop chase approaching the intersection... And if you'd only a) paid attention and b) left yourself room to maneuver as you always should even while stopped.... you might do something about it.
Besides, they're not talking about people who are stopped. They're talking about doing these things while the car is in motion and because it's not a "cell phone" doesn't usually fall under texting laws. The funny thing is, if you have situational awareness and always make your driving at the forefront of your consciousness and what you're doing, you can do a lot. Ask a cop or EMS crew. Ask an amateur radio operator (usually ham radios are exempted from hands-free laws because most of us have learned how to do use a mic, talk, and drive from experience.) It's just the "average person" who ruins it for the rest of us.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Thursday October 05, @04:14PM
You also need to be ready to move at the same time as the guy in front of you. Assholes who think being in a traffic jam is a good time to send a text actually cause the traffic jam to last longer, two seconds at a time (times hundreds of cars and tens of stops).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by BananaPhone on Thursday October 05, @03:52PM
now, almost all the controls in that thing.
Gone are the day where you could just grab a knob to adjust volume and the heat.
The menus are deep too. (under which menu did they put the defrost fan on. I can't see a thing! BOOM!)
BONUS: Each model/make have their own different menu schemes.
But it saves lots of $$$ for the manufacturers and that's what matters right? /S
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @03:55PM (2 children)
Anti-Alcoholics Anonymous?
Admirers of Abundant Abbreviations?
Alliteration Association of America?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 05, @04:09PM
Your brain implant should have automatically grabbed the infocard [google.com] from Google.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday October 05, @04:23PM
"AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety"
It's in the summary.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 05, @04:39PM (1 child)
Seriously, AARP should weigh in on this issue.
Aging people take longer than young people to focus their attention from the road, to whatever distraction, and then back on the road. If it's stupid for younger people to fiddle with all those gadgets, it's ten times more stupid for us mature people to do so.
And, no, none of the above excuses the young idiots for being idiots. If anything, you should avoid idiocy in your youth, because it can only grow worse with age.
Just tell the auto dealer that you want your vehicle with none of the idiot distractions because you refuse to haul idiots in your car/truck/SUV.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @04:45PM
I'm old, retired, and AARP member, and still do drift cornering. But I raced off road for decades and can run circles around younger wannabe Stigs.
Reply to This
Parent