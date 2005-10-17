from the three-card-monte dept.
Members of Congress want answers about a multinational drug company's deal to save its patents by handing them off to a Native American tribe.
Last month, Allergan gave the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe six patents that protect Restasis, the company's blockbuster eye drug. The goal is a sophisticated legal strategy to avoid having the US Patent Office proceed with a process called inter partes review, which is a kind of quasi-litigation in which opponents of a patent can try to have them revoked. Lawyers for Allergan are hoping that the principle of sovereign immunity, in which Native American tribes are treated as sovereign nations in certain ways, will protect their patents from government review.
The strategy may well succeed. IPR proceedings against patents held by public universities have been canceled on at least two occasions, when the Patent Trial and Appeals Board held that the universities benefit from sovereign immunity because they are state actors. The St. Regis Mohawk tribe will be paid an annual royalty of $15 million as long as the patents are valid.
The move is a legal maneuver to avoid challenges to their patent.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/10/congress-will-investigate-drug-company-that-gave-its-patents-to-mohawk-tribe/
takyon: Allergan.
Previously: Allergan Pulls a Fast One
Dr. Lowe has scary patent news. Allergan's patent on Restasis is being questioned in court.
Last December, the US Patent Office granted an inter partes review of the relevant patents, a decision that did not go down well with Allergan or its investors. That form of patent review has been around since 2011 and the America Invents Act, and its purpose is specifically for prior art objections to a granted patent.
Looks bad for Allergan, but then they got sneaky. They transferred the patent rights to St. Regis Mohawk Indian Nation. Why? The Indian Nation is a sovereign nation, and our patent laws don't apply to them.
Scary stuff.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday October 05, @04:59PM
> Congress Will Investigate Drug Company
"Hey, nice trick you just used. People didn't like it, and I haven't seen my cut yet. It'd be a shame if any law was to happen to it"
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Hartree on Thursday October 05, @05:00PM (1 child)
Given what I've seen happen when tribes try to hold up their sovereign status, this sounds like a good route to more restrictions on said sovereign status.
I remember when the Chief of the Pojoaque Pueblo threatened to erect a toll booth on a highway running through the Pueblo between Santa Fe and Los Alamos.
The double talk over what was and wasn't sovereign that flew was simply amazing to watch.
Even more so when the Chief of the Mescalero Apaches talked about opening a radioactive waste dump.
It seems that sovereignty is fine until it conflicts with self interest of the government or lobbying groups.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 05, @06:18PM
No matter how you look at it, in the final analysis, Allergan is just using the Mohawk. Few, if any, Mohawk will pocket any money. Their lives won't improve. They will get no respect from the white man. The Mohawk will remain outcasts on their own land, just as all Native Americans who have maintained tribal affiliations. If Allergan wins their bet, they pocket many millions, if not billions. If Allergan's strategy fails, they lose little to nothing.
Cynical bastards. They all need to die a fiery death.
IMO, the strategy will fail. They applied for a patent. The patent has not been awarded. They can't give away a patent that has never been awarded. They can't sell a patent that has never been awarded. Either the patent is invalid, or it is valid. Only the agency to which they originally applied can make that determination. Analogy with courts would be, you file suit against someone, the court seems to be siding with the defendant, so you move to have the trial moved elsewhere. I really don't think that's going to work.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @05:04PM (4 children)
Yet another big business looking to skirt the law using complex loopholes. We the people, keep getting fucked five ways from friday by these sons of bitches yet somehow it's always the fault of Trump, Obama, liberals, conservatives, illegals, terrorists, or $BoogeyManOfTheDay. It's all about money and how much you can fuck everyone over for it. These SOB's are bribing both sides and lobbying like hell: https://www.followthemoney.org/entity-details?eid=9904 [followthemoney.org]
I sincerely hope that congress actually does something to curtail these lazy corporate cheaters.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 05, @05:21PM (3 children)
I find your lack of faith disturbing.
Congress will definitely do something about it. It might not result in any new laws. But you can bet that some how, some way, money will flow into the pockets of congress critters. If Allergan is making billions of dollars a year on this drug, congress is going to want its cut. Under the table is preferred so it is not taxable.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday October 05, @05:56PM (2 children)
Too bad there isn't a mod for -1 Cynical.
...mainly because politicians care about influence more than money. That kind of corruption is illegal and provable, but influence peddling is much harder to track.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday October 05, @06:02PM
> That kind of corruption is illegal and provable
Campaign contributions are unlimited.
Leftover campaign funds can be pocketed.
Drug companies are just exercising their First amendment rights, mmmkay?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @06:15PM
Shouldn't that be +1 Cynical?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Thursday October 05, @05:11PM (1 child)
Since the tribe is an independent nation, they will make it impossible to contest the patent. But that doesn't matter, because there's no reason at all for the US to recognize patents registered in a foreign nation. Especially when that nation does not have any sort of actual patent office with a reasonable review process. Certainly, the tribe is not listed as a signatory [wikipedia.org] to international patent treaties.
tl;dr: I'd love to see the US say, so sorry, but your patent is no longer recognized.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NewNic on Thursday October 05, @05:38PM
The patents are not *registered* in a foreign nation, merely owned by a foreign nation.
The stupidity here is that the IPR process is unable to review patents that are owned by a state actor. Why is this? I can only imagine that this piece of idiocy was put into the law by some crafty lobbyist with the future use of this particular trick in mind.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crafoo on Thursday October 05, @05:22PM
They patent office should declare the patents null and void. If the patents are protected from opponents of the patent through the means of this transfer, then the protections the patent grants should also be voided.
I have a simple test I like to invoke when considering the legal and tax tricks of large corporations: if an individual came into a court room and presented this strategy, would it work? Would the judge stand for such obvious and transparent manipulation? Then why should a corporation be allowed to do it?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 05, @05:26PM
Previous story and wikipedia link added.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @05:54PM
In order to use the courts, you have to submit to the courts.
If the tribe wants to use the courts to defend their patents, they should have to submit to the courts for a patent review.
They need to pick a plan.
