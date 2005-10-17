from the prospective-drone-pilots-are-looking-up dept.
Hot-air balloon pilot Richard Varney typically spends his weekends transporting tourists around central Massachusetts in a huge, multicolored balloon. But on a recent Sunday, Varney drove to a local community college and learned to fly a different type of aerial vehicle. "I want to try something new," he said as he watched an instructor demonstrate how to steer a $2,000 drone equipped with a camera. "This could help me launch a side business taking aerial photos of local towns."
Varney isn't the only one betting on this as a new vocation. At least 15 community colleges across the country now have courses that teach people how to pilot drones, according to research conducted by MIT Technology Review. The trend accelerated over the past year, after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rule that requires people who operate drones commercially to take a test and get certified as "remote pilots."
Some four-year colleges and private companies are also training people to be drone pilots, but the community-college programs are particularly interesting because they attract diverse types of students, including adults looking to change careers. In fact, many community colleges offer drone classes through their "workforce development" and "workforce solutions" departments, which are designed to impart practical skills that people can apply immediately to their jobs or use to get new jobs, rather than conferring credits toward a college degree.
No career prospects for drone pilots in private detective agencies or reality pr0n either?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday October 05, @08:03PM (4 children)
Colleges are marketing classes with zero career prospects except possibly teaching the same class you just took? Say it ain't so!
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @08:40PM (1 child)
If you try to do so, you'll just get tyranny.
Let The People make their own choices about whether or not this is a good investment; there's only one problem: Governments have made it very easy to get loans for underwater basket weaving, and other courses like this. That allows people to get into debt without realizing it in advance, because they think they're tapping into something virtuous by affiliation with the State's approval.
There needs to be a Separation of Schooling and State.
More generally, there needs to be a Separation of Economics and State; if there must be a government, then its role should be to facilitate voluntary interaction between individuals, not impose any particular allocation of resources.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday October 05, @08:52PM
Oh, sure. I was just mourning the failure of The People to be able to tell shit from shinola best two out of three.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday October 05, @08:56PM
Face it, there is no chance of teaching the course - every other student who passes will also be lining up.
Colleges (companies, generally) see a potential market and try and make money from it.
This is how companies (try and) make money.
Useless college qualifications have been around a very long time..almost as long as jokes about arts degrees and fries.
The title could be changed to "Colleges are marketing courses, but career opportunities are murky" and be just as true. The drone part just makes these courses more expensive (for the student).
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @09:17PM
Aww bullcrap, there are plenty of college majors that translate into careers just fine. Perhaps not the exact career you wanted, but philosophy majors apparently do pretty well. English majors have a massive market for their skills.
Basically getting a college degree is just a verification that you have a reasonably functional brain and can handle a decent stress/workload. Some degrees have more directly applicable programs to your future career, but often people move around in different fields.
Sure there are plenty of students getting saddled with debt for a degree they'll never use or much benefit from career wise, but it doesn't make it a complete waste of time. At a minimum those students got some personal development out of it. I won't bother explaining non-profit motives since that will likely be a waste of time with you.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @08:07PM
Do they also offer diplomas in how to make and throw paper airplanes or tying your own shoelaces? How about how to zip your pants and fasten your belt or is that one considered a symbol of "White Supremacy"?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday October 05, @08:20PM
Is the "Digital Gardening" boom over, then? https://schitte.github.io/DigitalGardening/ [github.io]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/For-Profit_Online_University [wikipedia.org]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQLdhVpLBVE [youtube.com]
came from aris5tarcfhus..; wee probably shouldn't run it
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @08:39PM (1 child)
There is a career right there. Bird shot might work better.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday October 05, @08:47PM
So, a more complicated version of clay pigeon shooting?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent